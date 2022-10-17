“Tiny cretin of a man” James Corden banned from NYC restaurant by owner

James Corden has been banned from Balthazar restaurant in New York City after the owner alleged the late-night talk show host behaved poorly. And apparently, this wasn’t Corden’s first offense, as he was seen being rude and abusive multiple times.

Keith McNally released a post on Instagram, describing Corden as a “tiny cretin of a man” and alleging that he was “the most abusive customer” since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. McNally expressed that he was not amused by Corden’s behavior and how he treated his staff members.

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh. Here are two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff. He behaviored similarly in my former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back.”

The first manager’s report McNally shared alleged Corden threatened his staff. He claims Corden said that he would write a “nasty review” if not given excellent service for their drinks, after Corden found a hair in their main course.

“In June, James Corden was here on table 61. (Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.) After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.”

The second manager’s report stated that Corden wanted his food redone, then yelled at the server, claiming he could “cook the food better.” After the meal, they received a “promotional champagne glass” to “smooth things out.”

“James Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on October 9th for brunch. He asked for a table outside. Brunch Maitre D’ Allie Wolters took the party to table 301. Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.’ M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift.”

This isn’t the first time Corden was called out for alleged poor behavior in a restaurant. Back in 2019, Reddit user u/wutang_tacos alleged the comedian of poor behavior when they were sitting next to them in a London restaurant. He compared his behavior to Harry Styles, who was also there then, and described Corden’s behavior as an “entitled c*nt.”

People praised McNally for standing up for their staff members, regardless of Corden’s influence. However, it is essential to note that, according to the New York Times, the restaurant owner has publically expressed his support for Woody Allen and Ghislaine Maxwell, two celebrities who are alleged sex offenders. Insider reported last year that people began to boycott McNally’s restaurant due to their Instagram posts supporting Maxwell.

Neither Corden nor his representatives have not made any comments about any of the allegations made against him.