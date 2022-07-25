‘Titanic’ actor David Warner dies at 80

English actor David Warner, known for his roles in movies like Titanic and Tron, passed away this Sunday. The actor was 80 years old.

The announcement of Warner’s death was made by his family with “an overwhelmingly heavy heart.” The actor, who first started out in theatre in the ’60s, died of complications from his cancer diagnosis.

In a statement to the BBC, Warner’s family said he will be “missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years.”

From theatre to film to numerous TV roles, Warner’s career was long and successful. He had roles in major fan-favorite franchises such as Star Trek and Doctor Who and popularly voiced Ra’s al Ghul in Batman: The Animated Series, as well as Herbert Landon in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. In 1981, he won an Emmy Award for his performance of Pomponius Falco in the historical drama limited series Masada.

Warner’s last role was as Admiral Boom in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns. He also voiced a character in the 2020 animated series Teen Titans Go!

Born in Manchester, Warner died at Denville Hall, a retirement home for professional actors and other artists near London. He is survived by his partner Lisa Bowerman and his son Luke.