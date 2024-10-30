Tom Brady asks ‘What is love?’ after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announces her pregnancy

If you’re wondering how Tom Brady feels about his ex-wife Giselle Bündchen being pregnant again, albeit not his baby, then the answer probably lies in his recent emotional Instagram post.

Recommended Videos

The former NFL quarterback shared on his Instagram Story a sunset photo with The Chicks’ cover of Fleetwood Mac’s classic song “Landslide” playing in the background. The song is telling, as it addresses the challenges of accepting change.

Some of the lyrics from the song include: “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child in my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides? Can I handle the seasons of my life?”

Interestingly, Brady shared the image on Tuesday, Oct. 29, just a day after news broke that Bündchen, 44, is pregnant with her first child with her Jiu-Jitsu trainer and boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, 37. It’s a telling post that many eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice and comment about online.

One wrote on X: “The average human doesn’t realize how down Tom Brady has to be to be playing The Chicks on his IG.” Another shared: “Not the lyric with the hearts. I can’t” and a third quipped: “Tom Brady with the ultimate subtle shade playlist.” One more noted: “Talk about a power move! Guess he’s not letting that news slide easily and another applauded the timing of his post: “Classic !!! Gotta love the timing on this one.”

Never thought I would feel bad for Tom Brady, but here we are. That's ROUGH. — HappyTrees_KC (@happytreeskc) October 30, 2024

Tom brady in his feelings posting the chicks of all artists is not something on my 2024 bingo card — Blair (@badnewsblair) October 29, 2024

Brady’s reaction can be expected if it’s true he only learned about the pregnancy last week, according to a Page Six insider’s claim. Bündchen made sure he learned about it from her first and not from the media.

“Tom only found out that Gisele was pregnant very recently. Tom’s great, a very nice, normal guy. Gisele is… very different. She really blows hot and cold,” the source said.

But the former Victoria’s Secret model is believed to be six months into her pregnancy. All this time, she has kept the baby news a secret from her ex-husband. This is said to be telling of how rarely they communicate with each other, even though they share two children, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11.

“I think they talk when they have to. Tom does his best for the kids and puts them first and that’s all that matters — he’s trying his best,” the source said when asked how the relationship is between the former couple who were married for 13 years.

Apparently, she has also kept her baby bump under wraps (literally) from the public. She has been out and about wearing oversized sweaters and using large items to cover her growing belly. No one noticed until the pregnancy news broke.

Brady may be feeling broody over his ex-wife’s pregnancy, but their children are said to be excited about the new addition to the family. They are “absolutely thrilled” given that “Joaquim has been a huge part of both of their lives since 2021” when he started teaching them Jiu Jitsu. A source claimed the children “love him and look to him as a father figure.”

Bündchen and Valente started dating in June 2023, although rumors of infidelity swirled when they were spotted visiting Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas with her kids in November 2022, just a month after she filed for divorce from Brady in October 2022. At the time, the model said she and the Jiu-Jitsu teacher were just friends.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy