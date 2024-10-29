How did we miss it? Here’s how pregnant Giselle Bündchen hid her baby bump in public

A baby bump is hard to miss when you have a svelte figure like Giselle Bündchen. But the supermodel cleverly hid her growing belly while out and about in public, so no one paid attention until news broke of her pregnancy.

Recommended Videos

The 44-year-old is pregnant with her third child, and her first with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 37. A source close to the couple confirmed the news to People, saying they “are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

The model is said to be six months into her pregnancy but she and her beau have yet to know the baby’s gender. At six months, the baby bump should already be noticeable. But she hid her pregnant belly through baggy clothes and whatever large items she could use to cover it up while out in public.

On Oct. 11, she was pictured holding a large water bottle close to her stomach and the following day, she left a pilates class in Miami Beach wearing an oversized sweater and carrying a large tote bag. Photos captured of her in the days before the pregnancy announcement showed her wearing mostly baggy sweaters and carrying large bags probably in a bid to conceal her baby bump.

Gisele is pictured on October 23 leaving the gym with a little baby bump

Another star baby in the world 😍 pic.twitter.com/jM3WPhUY8v — pizza loves (@pizzaloveit) October 29, 2024

Moreover, Bündchen was noticeably absent from the Oct. 15 Victoria’s Secret fashion show despite being one of its long-time Angels from 1999 until 2006. It even saw the return of retired Angels including Adriana Lima, Tyra Banks, and Alessandra Ambrosio. It’s reported that she had not participated because she “no longer wanted to walk the runways” but it could just be because of her pregnant belly.

The glowing mom has also been careful about what she posts on social media. Her Instagram feed consists of throwback photos and professional shots that could have been taken before she was pregnant. In her video promoting an herbal supplement earlier this month, she also angled the camera to show only her upper torso.

Bündchen and Valente started dating in June 2023 after meeting in December 2021 when she enrolled her son in jiu-jitsu training which she eventually also joined. The pair sparked relationship rumors in Nov. 2022 when he joined her and her kids on a trip to Costa Rica. But she denied they were dating and said at the time that Valente was just her children’s jiu-jitsu teacher.

However, she hinted at her new romance in an interview with journalist Robin Roberts when asked if she was open to finding love again following her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022. She replied: “Life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball that says what will happen tomorrow, but yes.”

Interestingly, the model has since expressed her desire “to have a big family” in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in March 2009. She said that she loves kids and is grateful that she also gets to spend time with Brady’s son, Jack, from his past relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen is already a mother to her two children with Brady, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11. The two were married for 13 years. The baby news comes following an insider’s claim that Valente and Bündchen are “deeply in love” but choose to keep their relationship private.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy