‘Roast him one more time!’: Tom Brady faces mockery after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen gets knocked up by jiu-jitsu trainer

News of Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy must have stung a little for Tom Brady, but many fans are nonetheless eager for the football star to suffer more as pleas for another roast emerge online.

Earlier this year, Tom became a hot topic after the Netflix special The Roast of Tom Brady, which tapped Kevin Hart as host and Jeff Ross as “roastmaster general.” The roasters, which included the likes of Nikki Glaser, Sam Jay, Andrew Schulz, and Tom Segura, went hard at the athlete’s divorce and retirement.

Tom Brady looks like he really regrets agreeing to this roast 😭😭 #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/kVBMJ3zOGU — K E V I N ⭑⭒⭒⭒⭒ (@KevChestnut) May 6, 2024

And now, the people have spoken yet again. They want another Brady roast special, in light of the news about his supermodel ex-wife’s pregnancy with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Over on X several social media users had a field day with the reports, reveling in the idea that Brady could be suffering in silence somewhere out in the wake of the surprising news. Schadenfreude, anyone?

“Bring back Tom Brady roast one more time,” one user wrote in response to Pop Base’s X post about Bündchen’s bun in the oven — her first with Valente and third overall when counting her kids with the retired NFL player. A number of users echoed the same sentiment on the microblogging platform.

Others couldn’t help but crack jokes at the expense of Tom, with some pulling out memes and receipts left and right about how Gisele seemingly played the quarterback right before walking away from their marriage. After all, Valente was already a part of the ex-couple’s lives long before they divorced, since he has been serving as a martial arts instructor to the model and their kids for years.

Tom when he heard this: pic.twitter.com/CLVRcnA9uB — Dert2 (🆁🅲4️⃣🟰🐐) (@DertTheSequel) October 28, 2024

The mockery also extended to the Brazilian fashion model, who got pregnant at 44. One comment on TMZ’s X post about the pregnancy read, “the roast of Tom Brady drove her to go raw,” while another stated, “#GiseleBundchen, mid-40s, is going back 2 a diaper-changing routine after 12 years! Who knew?”

People Magazine first broke the news about Gisele’s pregnancy, citing an anonymous insider who claims to be close to the couple. “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source claimed.

Im starting to think they were more than close friends pic.twitter.com/KbkdhD8515 — Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) October 28, 2024

TMZ also heard from sources that Brady’s ex-wife is already five or six months along, and she’s expected to welcome her new bundle of joy in early 2025. Also, they claimed that instead of having a gender reveal party, Gisele and Joaquim are waiting until the baby’s birth to find out the gender.

The news comes exactly two years after Bündchen filed for divorce from the seven-time Super Bowl champ and two weeks after she was a no-show at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show despite the notable comebacks of other iconic models on runway.

Gisele was a VA Angel from 1999 to 2006, so it was a bit of a letdown when she couldn’t join the likes of Adriana Lima and Tyra Banks. But now we know the reason why she sat this one out. As for Brady, who is now at the receiving end of punchlines and insults, he has yet to publicly react to his ex-wife’s pregnancy.

The former couple share three kids together. Aside from their biological children — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — Gisele also adopted Tom’s 17-year-old son Jack with his other ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady at the alimony hearing,,,l pic.twitter.com/0VlNuH09tp — Ariel the bank manager (@Donnaforgotta) October 28, 2024

Previous reports said that despite their separation, Brady and Bündchen remain on good terms while co-parenting the kids. It’s not clear how this new baby will affect their dynamics, especially since this would mean Joaquim’s direct involvement in the picture from now on.

The former New England Patriots player is reportedly not friendly toward the prominent jiu-jitsu instructor, to say the least, but there’s also no animosity between them. So, should Valente become a father figure to Brady’s kids, there wouldn’t be an issue between them. At least that’s what an insider who spoke with the Daily Mail wants everyone to believe… for now.

