Tom Cruise thanks Val Kilmer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: The late actor lost his voice to cancer but still said yes

Many would have found Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick to be a pale imitation of the young, healthy man who had first played Iceman in Top Gun decades ago. Cancer had ravaged his physical strength, stealing his ability to speak properly, and left him really weak. But it couldn’t dampen his strong will that refused to let cancer destroy his dream — a dedication to his work that Tom Cruise will forever admire.

Since Kilmer’s death from pneumonia on April 1, 2025, Cruise had held on to his silence, not commenting on his former co-star’s passing, unlike other stars coming forward to pay their tributes. But when he ascended the stage of CinemaCon in Los Angeles, he couldn’t help getting emotional as he remembered the late actor and proceeded to honor his “dear friend,” as reported by Variety.

“I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and came back later for Top Gun: Maverick. I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him. I wish you well on the next journey.”

Kilmer battled throat cancer for six years after getting the diagnosis in 2014. The subsequent treatments, which involved chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and two tracheotomies, severely affected his ability to speak, leaving his voice weak, raspy, and rather strained. But when he was offered the role — since Cruise was adamant he would only make Maverick if Kilmer returned as Iceman — he agreed. His healthy journey thus far was incorporated into his character’s storyline.

Throughout the film, Iceman mostly chooses typing to communicate and relay his thoughts. And when he does speak, even for a brief scene, it is his original voice digitally enhanced to make it clear. Maverick’s director Joseph Kosinski rubished reports that claimed the production had collaborated with Sonantic, an AI voice company, to recreate Kilmer’s voice with the aid of his past films and recordings.

Even though he announced in 2021 that he was cancer-free, the actor continued to struggle with the debilitating effects of his cancer treatment, especially the tracheostomy he underwent, since it made him highly susceptible to respiratory diseases. As reported TMZ via sources close to Kilmer, he had been hospitalized and become “frail” in the week leading to his death.

