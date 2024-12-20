Tom Cruise was ‘very touchy feely’ with rumored girlfriend Maha Dakhil during London dinner date

Tom Cruise may have found the love of his life — again. We hear the Hollywood star is back to dating, and he’s chosen someone who could stay beside him amid his busy schedule. Cruise is reportedly romancing his agent, Maha Dakhil.

The Mission Impossible actor and Dakhil first sparked dating rumors in September. They mostly went radio silent after that. But then the pair resurfaced this week, and their latest sighting could suggest that they have gotten closer amid their rumored relationship.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Cruise, 62, and Dakhil, 49, were spotted on a romantic dinner date at GAIA London. They reportedly took their time enjoying the food and intimate conversation, so they stayed at the restaurant for three and a half hours, according to the Daily Mail.

Tom Cruise continues to fuel romance rumors with his agent Maha Dakhil on 'touchy feely' dinner date in London https://t.co/p4IxQhMb8S pic.twitter.com/jCfNfErC7A — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 19, 2024

An eyewitness told the outlet that the actor and the agent were “very touchy-feely with one another and looked extremely cozy” during their stay at the upscale Greek restaurant, famous for serving Mediterranean food.

In some photos obtained by the outlet, Cruise and Dakhil looked very comfortable with each other. The latter was even snapped caressing the former’s arm, making him laugh. They also exchanged several smiles and touches throughout the night.

TC in London this week.#TomCruise

(It's his Agent Maha Dakhil( pic.twitter.com/Ksgve0h8Gh — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) December 19, 2024

The duo reportedly arrived at the five-star eatery in a black chauffeur-driven Mercedes just after 7:30 p.m. and stayed until nearly 11 p.m., leaving plenty of time for the restaurant’s lavish ambiance and delectable menu to work its charm. Although it remains unclear what they ordered, GAIA’s menu boasts enticing options such as lobster pasta, lamb cutlets, and rib-eye steaks.

Dressed for the occasion, Cruise exuded timeless charm in a navy blazer paired with a light blue V-neck sweater and tailored pants. Dakhil, on the other hand, opted for a chic white fur coat and flared jeans, turning heads with her glamorous ensemble.

The actor’s gentlemanly side was on full display during their date as he helped Dakhil into her coat before guiding her back to their car, his hand tenderly resting on her elbow. Their chemistry was through the roof as it was the first time the pair publicly showed signs of PDA.

This marks the second time they’ve been seen together in the same week. Cruise was previously spotted dropping Dakhil off at the exclusive Chiltern Firehouse, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding their relationship. While neither party has confirmed nor denied the rumors, their recent interactions seem to suggest a growing bond.

Before his rumored relationship with Dakhil, Cruise had been linked to Spanish singer Victoria Canal, 26. Canal, however, wasted no time shutting down those claims, calling them “completely bonkers” in an Instagram post back in August.

“Guys, this is literally bonkers,” she wrote. “I’m sorry to bum you out, but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist.” Canal later added on her Instagram Stories that Cruise had been nothing but “a lovely and encouraging person and mentor.”

Over the years, Cruise has been linked to a string of women, including Hayley Atwell, Yolanda Pecoraro, and Sofia Vergara, and has had three marriages — to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. Each marital relationship has been well-documented, keeping the actor’s romances under constant scrutiny.

While it remains to be seen whether Cruise and Dakhil will make their rumored romance official, their London dinner date has certainly reignited public interest in the A-list actor’s love life.

