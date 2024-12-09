‘Enough’: Katie Holmes demands Daily Mail to ‘stop making stuff up’ as daughter Suri becomes target of major sham story

As a celebrity, Katie Holmes is no stranger to rumors. After all, it’s an inevitable part of life in the public eye. However, the actress draws the line when it comes to her child and is now pushing back on gossip involving her daughter, Suri.

On Dec. 5, the Daily Mail published an article with the headline, “Suri Cruise the millionaire! Tom Cruise’s trust fund has ‘kicked in’ and mom Katie Holmes has one for her too.” According to “a source,” Suri had been granted partial access to a trust fund from her father, Tom Cruise, when she turned 18 years old in April. The source added that it was part of the “divorce deal” between Holmes and Cruise, and that the remaining amount would be released to her when she is in her 30s.

Holmes and Cruise started dating in 2005, with the latter notoriously declaring his love for his girlfriend by jumping on the couch on The Oprah Winfrey Show. They were engaged months later, welcomed Suri in April 2006, and were married in Nov. at a lavish ceremony in an Italian castle that same year. Six years later, Holmes filed for divorce.

After the Daily Mail article was published, Holmes took to Instagram to debunk the claim. The actress’ post is a screenshot of the article with the words, “Completely false. Daily mail you can stop making stuff up.” She captioned the photo, “Enough.”

Katie Holmes is protective of her daughter

Many shared their thoughts in the comments section of Holmes’ post, mostly offering their support. One wrote, “No one thinks the daily mail is accurate mama don’t worry,” while another commented, “Good for you for standing up to them! Not enough celebs do that. Always rooting for you!”

Suri has been a public figure from the moment she was born. Paparazzi frequently captured her during family outings, and they were relentless even after her parents’ divorce. Until now, snapshots of the young lady doing mundane activities are always on the internet. In an interview with Glamour in 2023, Holmes said her daughter is “an incredible person,” and that she does her best to protect her. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” she stated.

Holmes has a close bond with Suri as evidenced by her social media posts and the way she talks about her. In June, the proud mom attended her daughter’s high school graduation. Noticeably absent from the milestone event was Cruise, who has not been publicly seen with his daughter for more than a decade. That same weekend, he was spotted with other celebrities in London attending a Taylor Swift concert.

Suri is now attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In an interview with Town & Country magazine, the actress said that she misses having her daughter close to her but is excited for the next chapter in her daughter’s life. “I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy,” Holmes shared. She sounds like a true mama bear to us!

