Tom Cruise reportedly has no part in daughter Suri’s life

They grow up so fast – at the age of 16, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri has reportedly starting applying for colleges in the New York area with the help of her mom, but a source close to the the family says that her father does not, and will not, have a say in the matter.

The source tells the Daily Mail that Suri is leaning towards studying fashion, and is “applying all over the place,” also making note of Holmes’ pride in her daughter as well as her overprotectiveness, sharing that the Dawson’s Creek actress finds the prospect of her daughter heading off to college a little overwhelming.

Cruise has reportedly not been involved in Suri’s life for ten years, having not seen her since 2013, about a year after his split from Holmes. The pair divorced in 2012 after Tom Cruise’s devout commitment to Scientology created a rift in their marriage, with Holmes raising concerns about her daughter joining the religion. While Cruise doesn’t have a hand in his daughter’s life, he will be contributing to her college tuition fees, per his divorce settlement with Holmes.

While his daughter prepares for life in college, the actor is likely preparing for the release of the next installment in his blockbuster action franchise, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. Cruise also recently had a lot of praise for DC’s upcoming film The Flash. Holmes, meanwhile, recently wrote, starred in, and directed a film about an unlikely Airbnb romance titled Alone Together.