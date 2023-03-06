Tom Holland’s massive current success reminds moviegoers of an actor tragically lost too soon

Tom Holland‘s acting trajectory over the years has fans comparing the star to the late Anton Yelchin, who died in a tragic accident in 2016.

Holland, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade, has starred in various hit films, including The Impossible, the Spiderman franchise, Uncharted, Chaos Walking, Cherry, and many more. The 26-year-old’s past roles recently became a topic of conversation when a Reddit user brought up the similarity in Holland’s and Yelchin’s career choices.

In the post, the social media user explained that Holland and Yelchin are both stars of massive franchises, but would often choose smaller, yet well-received projects. Prior to Yelchin’s untimely passing in 2016, when the actor’s vehicle rolled backward on his driveway and pinned him, his most prominent roles included the Star Trek Smurfs franchise, Alpha Dog, and Green Room.

While bringing up that the two men share a similar “character archetype” and would have probably been competing for roles if Yelchin were still alive.

As fans viewed the post, many voiced their opinions regarding the situation by mainly talking about Yelchin’s acting career. One Reddit user disclosed how tragic it has been to lose Yelchin at the prime of his career, and shared that he would have been a “big star.”

At the same time, another individual recalled one of Yelchin’s past roles as Charley Brewster in 2011’s Fright Night.

A third social media user explained that throughout Yelchin’s career he had “made some interesting role choices.”

While a person suggested that Yelchin’s career choices before his tragic death showcased how much he enjoyed acting.



Career comparison aside, Holland’s upcoming projects will include the fourth installment of the Spiderman franchise, and the television series The Crowded Room.