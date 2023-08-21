Tori Spelling says she has been in hospital for four days

Tori Spelling has revealed that she has been in hospital for four days. The actress, known for her role on Beverly Hills, 90210, recently shared an image of herself wearing a hospital bracelet to her Instagram stories, though details around her illness remain unknown. In the accompanying caption, Spelling wrote that she has been in hospital for four days, and is missing her “kiddos so much.”

The actress expressed gratitude for her “brave, strong [and] resilient” children, alongside an image in which she is receiving an IV drip. According to the hospital bracelet, Spelling was admitted to hospital on Aug. 17. The hospitalization comes amid an already tumultuous year for the actress, who revealed in January that three of her five children were taken to hospital within the span of two weeks for various ailments.

While the cause of Spelling’s recent hospitalization is not yet known, the actress revealed in May that several of her children were taken to hospital due to sickness from mold in their family home. Spelling herself was hospitalized late last year after experiencing bouts of dizziness and trouble breathing, and later took to Instagram to ask for help in locating a lawyer about the mold.

Elsewhere, Spelling appears to be in the midst of a separation from longtime husband Dean McDermott. Earlier this year, McDermott shared an Instagram post announcing their split after 18 years of marriage, though he later deleted the post. The marital status of the pair — who co-starred in the reality series Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood — remains unclear at the time of writing.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Spelling was considering a turn at Dancing with the Stars, on top of her additional reality TV credits that include The Masked Singer, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Big Brother.