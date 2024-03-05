Travis Kelce unfollows Taylor Swift: The rumor, explained

Uh oh, there’s trouble in Taylor-land, according to TikTok. Specifically, some TikTokers noticed Travis Kelce didn’t seem to follow Taylor Swift on Instagram — have you heard, they’re dating — and some wondered if that might mean they broke up.

For average people, Instagram follows might not be such a big deal, but in the world of celebrities, they mean a lot, and even more so for Swifties. For example, Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is expected on April 19, 2024, and guess what — that’s the date that Taylor unfollowed her ex, Joe Alwyn’s Instagram in 2023. Proof, in the minds of some Swifties, that Tortured Poets is about the Alwyn break up.

Even Kelce-related Instagram behavior has been subject to media scrutiny. In Oct. 2023, the fact that Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, unfollowed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes — Kelce’s QB and his wife — made headline news. But while it’s true that the NFL tight end and Taylor don’t follow each other on Instagram, it doesn’t mean they’re over.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift never followed each other in the first place

Despite efforts on the part of some TikTokers to suggest that the fact that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift don’t follow each other on Instagram means there are problems in the relationship, that’s not the case. As PageSix and several comments on the TikTok post above point out, they never followed each other in the first place, perhaps to give their relationship some privacy and to defend it from just such speculation.

For further proof the football star and the singer are still together Kelce joined Taylor on several dates on the Australian leg of the Eras tour, after Taylor watched Kelce take home the Lombardi trophy in Vegas. Kelce didn’t accompany Taylor when the tour moved on to Singapore, but maybe that’s because Kelce wanted to get home to support his brother Jason, who announced his retirement from the Eagles.