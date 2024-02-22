Is Travis Kelce in Australia with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have surpassed even the likes of Tom Holland and Zendaya to become the most talked-about celebrity couple in the world. After all, she’s the most famous pop star on the planet and he has just won the Super Bowl — granted a much more local achievement, but huge in the States nonetheless.

As Taylor hops from country to country in her history-making Eras Tour, and Travis enters the freedoms of the off-season, the two will undoubtedly be making the most of the little time they get to be together.

Has Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift in Australia?

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Yes! The NFL champion has touched down in Sydney, Australia to accompany the “Anti-Hero” singer as she gears up to perform a four-evening stint at the city’s Accor Stadium. Travis’ arrival, on a private jet, on Feb. 21, of course, was immediately televised all across Australian channels.

Their first date Down Under didn’t take much longer than that to make the rounds online, either. The couple visited a wildlife zoo in Sydney that Taylor had visited alone the day before. The adorable Australian kangaroos and koalas must have made an impression, because the musician was back in a heartbeat, excited to share the experience with her man.

📸 | A Taylor Swift e o Travis Kelce a visitar um Zoo em Sydney 🤍 pic.twitter.com/LSrNyuXsh0 — Taylor Swift Portugal (@pttswift) February 22, 2024 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/kqfs4E6p4K — 21 (@21metgala) February 22, 2024

The two 1989-ers (Taylor, a Saggitarius, and Travis, a Libra) caused a furor at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 as they met on the field following the tight end’s 25-22 win for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. Their loved-up congratulatory hugs and kisses, as Travis thanked Taylor for making it to the game after performing in Tokyo, Japan the day before, were part of the reason the event became the most-watched television program of all time, with an average of 123.4 million viewers, the largest audience since the moon landing.

Now Travis is expected to switch sides and be the one supporting his other half by enjoying the show from the VIP tent. The last time that happened, the singer changed the lyrics to her hit song “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on Chiefs.” Who knows what can happen this time?