Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s age difference explained

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the new “IT” couple everyone’s obsessed with, whether for good or bad. It almost sounds like a hit Wattpad romance–the popular music girl and the tough football guy. Taylor and Travis first started hanging out following the footballer’s mention of Swift on his podcast New Heights on July 26, 2023. This was after Kelce initially tried to get Swift’s attention on the second Kansas City show of her Eras Tour. And it seems just like we adore the two, the two adore each other too. Taylor and Travis quickly started dating in secret for a few weeks before Kelce made the first public comment about their relationship on the Pat McAfee Show in Sept. 2023. (via USA Today)

The comment sparked fire among both their fans, and as the NFL season kicked in this year, all the conversations were dominated by the duo. Is Taylor attending Kelce’s Super Bowl game? Is Kelce flying out to see Taylor? We’ve all seen those headlines on every news page. While we all hope the hottest couple in Hollywood now lasts forever, the two are now facing pressure to get married from the fans (we can’t blame them, can we?).

Whether they decide to take their relationship to the next level is best decided by the two, but we do know the two would make a great couple. Taylor and Travis complement each other in the best ways possible whether in their good looks or their age. The two are the perfect match!

How old is Travis Kelce?

Considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Travis Kelce was born on Oct. 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio to his father Ed Kelce, and mother Donna Kelce. He attended Cleveland Heights High School in his hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball.

Kelce was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL) in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft when he was 24 years old. He later won Super Bowls LIV, LVII, and LVIII with the team. The footballer is now 34 years old and continues to play for the Chiefs.

How old is Taylor Swift?

Swifties can skip this section since we’re sure you even know the time of her birth. But for the rest of us, Taylor Swift was born on Dec. 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania to Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Gardner Swift (née Finlay). To throw in some confetti to the fact, Taylor was named after the popular singer-songwriter James Taylor. So she was practically born to be who is she.

Taylor Swift has been in the music scene since 2004 when she was merely 14 years old. Now, at 34 years old, Taylor stands as the most-awarded artist of the American Music Award and the Billboard Music Awards. She received her first Grammy nomination at just 17 years old and now has 11 Grammys under her name.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s age difference

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both share the same birth year—1989. The difference in their birthdays is also not very significant, with Taylor being December-born and Travis being an October baby. If we calculate their exact age difference, it comes down to two months and eight days, or 69 days between Oct. 5 and Dec. 13. The two are currently the same age of 34, and seem to be the perfect fit for each other!