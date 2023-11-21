Was Travis Kelce ever married before he started dating Taylor Swift?

What do we know about Travis Kelce‘s romantic life before he started dating Taylor Swift and got a song dedicated to him at the ongoing Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift may have spent the last few months thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end, but she’s now once again surrounded by that lavender haze, basking in the early throes of romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Kelce was obviously a successful athlete even before he was enamored by the global music icon, but he’s earned a whole new level of notoriety in the media — to no one’s surprise — ever since finding the courage to make his infatuation with Miss Americana known. But what do we know about Kelce’s love life — was he ever married before courting the T-Swizzle?

Has Travis Kelce ever been married?

Travis Kelce has never tied the knot so far as the public knows. In fact, his dating history has been much less glamorous than Taylor’s. What the two have in common, however, is recently come out of a long-term relationship. From 2017 to 2022, Kelce was reportedly in a relationship with social media personality Kayla Nicole, and before that, he was involved with Maya Benberry, the winner of his dating show (Catching Kelce on E! Entertainment Television), from 2016 to 2017.

Now, whether that will change with Taylor is something only time will tell, but he’ll have to be forewarned to never want it comfortable, for she’ll probably end up wanting that pain — though, we’re paraphrasing here.