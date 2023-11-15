Is Taylor Swift engaged?

Taylor Swift is enjoying her honeymoon phase with new beau Travis Kelce, and this time it only took two months for the engagement rumors to flare up. That’s got to be some kind of record, right?

The singer and football player seem to be attached at the hip, and the pair’s All-American appeal has made them a certified hit across the country. As the biggest pop star on the planet and one of the most successful players in American football, the publicity of their romance has been inescapable, which in turn has resulted in virtually everyone having an opinion about it.

The rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, explained

Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

We regret to inform you that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don’t currently seem to be engaged. The two have been seeing each other since September 2023, and although things have moved quite fast for the couple, there are no indications that they have made this significant commitment just yet.

The rumors, however, appear to have originated from a comment made by 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton on her X (formerly Twitter) page, where she predicted that Taylor and Travis would soon be engaged. Based on what evidence, exactly? It’s hard to say, but the premonition was made in reaction to a video of the musician singing altered lyrics from her song “Karma” at one of her Buenos Aires tour dates, from “Guy on the screen” to “Guy on the Chiefs [Travis’ team].”

They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May. https://t.co/e01on1aLJs — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 12, 2023

“These babies are gonna be engaged by May,” Burton prophesied. Her tweet quickly went viral and soon enough “Taylor Swift engaged” was trending once again. Not long after, a new episode of New Heights, the podcast Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason, dropped, where Travis talks about his first meeting with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, describing him as “a huge football guy.” No mention of any marriage proposals, though.

Anyone do anything fun last weekend? 😂



New episode with the Sexiest Man Alive and The Guy on the Chiefs out NOW 👀https://t.co/SrR50WJbPp pic.twitter.com/5v46jIEL8s — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 15, 2023

Taylor has written extensively about her distaste for engagement and marriage rumors, from “Lavender Haze,” wherein she complains about old-fashioned “1950s” notions of romantic relationships and the dichotomy of “one-night” vs. “wife” being forced on women, to “High Infidelity,” wherein she seemingly sings about feeling stifled under the pressures of marriage. Statements like “Your picket fence is sharp as knives” and “Dragged my feet right down the aisle” are as vivid as can be. Not to mention “Champagne Problems” and her refusing Prince Jack’s proposal in the music video for “Bejeweled.”

The message has been heard loud and clear, Taylor. Whatever societal molds and deadlines women are supposed to fit and meet, there’s no place for them here.