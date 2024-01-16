All Taylor Swift songs in order

Yes, all of them. Vault tracks included.

Across her ten albums, Taylor Swift has released and re-released over 200 songs. She’s expanded genres, decades, and what she likes to call “Eras.”

If you’re a new Swiftie and are wondering where to start or just want to reminisce on decades of Taylor Swift, look no further than this complete list of all of her songs in order, organized by Era.

Taylor Swift

Taylor’s first studio album was released in 2006 when she was only 16. The album featured fifteen of Young Swift’s very first original songs and her classic country twang. Anyone in search of classic Taylor nostalgia should look no further than this list right here.

“Time McGraw”

“Picture to Burn”

“Teardrops On My Guitar”

“A Place in this World”

“Cold As You”

“The Outside”

“Tied Together with a Smile”

“Stay Beautiful”

“Should’ve Said No”

“Mary’s Song (Oh My, My, My)”

“Our Song”

“I’m Only Me When I’m With You”

“Invisible”

“A Perfectly Good Heart”

“Teardrops on My Guitar (Pop Version”

Taylor’s 2008 EP entitled Beautiful Eyes featured several of the same songs as her self-titled album and an original Bonus Track Called “I Heart ?”

“I Heart ?”

Fearless

Her second studio album was originally rereleased in November of 2008 and then the re-released “Taylor’s Version” came out in 2021. This album also marked Swift’s debut tour from early 2009 to mid-2010.

“Fearless”

“Fifteen”

“Love Story”

“Hey Stephen”

“White Horse”

“You Belong With Me”

“Breathe”

“Tell Me Why”

“You’re Not Sorry”

“The Way I Loved You”

“Forever & Always”

“The Best Day”

“Change”

The following tracks were only released on the 2021 version of the album as “Vault Tracks,” but they were originally written at the time of the 2008 album so they still hold the nostalgia and country twang that is ever-present in the Fearless Era.

“Jump Then Fall”

“Untouchable”

“Come In With The Rain”

“Superstar”

“The Other Side of The Door”

“Today Was A Fairytale”

“You All Over Me”

“We Were Happy”

“That’s When”

“Don’t You”

“Bye Bye Baby”

Swift wrote “Crazier” for the 2009 Hannah Montana: The Movie and even made a cameo in the Disney Channel Original Movie.

“Crazier”

Speak Now

As the country twang slowly started to fade away, Swift released her third album Speak Now in late 2010. She later re-released “Taylor’s Version” including vault Tracks in the summer of 2023.

“Mine”

“Sparks Fly”

“Back to December”

“Speak Now”

“Dear John”

“Mean”

“The Story Of Us”

“Never Grow Up”

“Enchanted”

“Better Than Revenge”

“Innocent”

“Haunted”

“Last Kiss”

“Long Live”

“Ours”

“Superman”

Swift released six vault tracks along with the originals for her 2023 re-release.

“Electric Touch”

“When Emma Falls in Love”

“I Can See You”

“Castles Crumbling”

“Foolish One”

“Timeless”

Red

In her furthest stretch from the country music world, while still being considered country, Swift released her 2012 album Red and re-released her version with its vault tracks in the fall of 2021.

“State of Grace”

“Red”

“Treacherous”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well”

“22”

“I Almost Do”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“Stay Stay Stay”

“The Last Time”

“Holy Ground”

“Sad Beautiful Tragic”

“The Lucky One”

“Everything Has Changed”

“Starlight”

“Begin Again”

“The Moment I Knew”

“Come Back… Be Here”

“Girl At Home”

“Ronan”

“Eyes Open”

“Safe & Sound”

Red (Taylor’s Version) has the most vault tracks so far, coming in at a solid nine being broken out of the vault for her fan’s enjoyment. Not only that but the coveted full version of All Too Well and its accompanying short film.

“Better Man”

“Nothing New”

“Babe”

“Message In A Bottle”

“I Bet You Think About Me”

“Forever Winter”

“Run”

“The Very First Night”

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

1989

Her first official pop album and Grammy Award-winning album was released in 2014 and then again in 2023 in Taylor’s Version.

“Welcome To New York”

“Blank Space”

“Style”

“Out Of The Woods”

“All You Had To Do Was Stay”

“Shake It Off”

“I Wish You Would”

“Bad Blood”

“Wildest Dreams”

“How You Get The Girl”

“This Love”

“I Know Places”

“Clean”

“Wonderland”

“You Are In Love”

“New Romantics”

“Bad Blood (feat. Kendrick Lamar)”

Swift included a respectable four vault tracks for her award-winning album, proving if it isn’t broken, she wouldn’t try to fix it

“Slut!”

“Now That We Don’t Talk”

“Suburban Legends”

“Is It Over Now?”

Reputation

In 2017, One Direction’s ZAYN and Taylor Swift teamed up to write a song for the second installment of the Fifty Shades of Gray film series Fifty Shades Darker.

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

After three years of hibernation and rampant rumors and slander running across the internet, Swift released her much anticipated sixth pop studio album, Reputation, as a middle finger to all of her haters.

“… Ready For It?”

“End Game”

“I Did Something Bad”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Delicate”

“Look What You Made Me Knew”

“So It Goes…”

“Gorgeous”

“Getaway Car”

“King Of My Heart”

“Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

“Dress”

“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

“Call It What You Want”

“New Year’s Day”

Lover

In a whiplash-like turnaround, Swift released her 2019 album Lover, a joyful alternative to the 2017 album. Not only that, but it is also the first album not included in her “to be re-recorded” list.

“I Forgot That You Existed”

“Cruel Summer”

“Lover”

“The Man”

“The Archer”

“I Think He Knows”

“Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”

“Paper Rings”

“Cornelia Street”

“Death By A Thousand Cuts”

“London Boy”

“Soon You’ll Get Better”

“False God”

“You Need To Calm Down”

“Afterglow”

“ME!”

“It’s Nice To Have A Friend”

“Daylight”

“All Of The Girls You Loved Before”

In 2019, Taylor released her original holiday song about her childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm.

“Christmas Tree Farm”

In early 2020, Taylor released her Netflix documentary called Miss Americana, with it came the debut of her single “Only The Young.”

“Only The Young”

Folklore

Like the rest of us, Swift was desperately bored during quarantine. However, her coping mechanism was to put together a set of sister albums full of wild storytelling and magical tales, the first of which was released in July 2020.

“the 1”

“cardigan”

“the last great american dynasty”

“exile”

“my tears ricochet”

“mirrorball”

“seven”

“august”

“this is me trying”

“illicit affairs”

“invisible string”

“mad woman”

“epiphany”

“betty”

“peace”

“hoax”

“the lakes”

Evermore

The second sister album was released in December 2020, giving way to more of Swift’s mystical world. The album mirrored its partner in many ways with more of a wintery feel.

“willow”

“champagne problems”

“gold rush”

“’tis the damn season”

“tolerate it”

“no body, no crime”

“happiness”

“dorthea”

“coney island”

“ivy”

“cowboy like me”

“long story short”

“marjorie”

“closure”

“evermore”

“right where you left me”

“it’s time to go”

In 2022, Swift wrote a song to accompany the 2022 film adaptation of the book Where the Crawdads Sing. The song was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

“Carolina”

Midnights

Swift’s most recent album, re-recordings excluded, was the 2022 pop hit Midnights, which is a two-part extravaganza of melancholy and emotion. Amidst all of her re-recordings, Taylor somehow managed to put out a Grammy-nominated album.

“Lavender Haze”

“Maroon”

“Anti-Hero”

“Snow On The Beach”

“You’re On Your Own, Kid”

“Midnight Rain”

“Question…?”

“Vigilante Shit”

“Bejeweled”

“Labyrinth”

“Karma”

“Sweet Nothing”

“Mastermind”

“The Great War”

“Bigger Than The Whole Sky”

“Paris”

“High Infidelity”

“Glitch”

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”

“Dear Reader”

“Hits Different”

“You’re Losing Me”

Pocket this list away for all your listening needs and maybe even create a definitive ranking with all the songs at your disposal. Needless to say, there are endless tracks, genres, and albums to choose from.