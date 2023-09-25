Which football team does Taylor Swift support in the NFL? Eagles vs. Chiefs

That Eagles t-shirt hanging from her door is probably feeling quite lonely at the moment.

Taylor Swift once sang “I see me padding ‘cross your wooden floors / With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door,” but romance might be turning her football allegiance away from her hometown team of the Philadelphia Eagles to the Kansas City Chiefs, where her new rumored suitor plays.

Travis Kelce is one of the most accomplished and talented tight ends in the NFL, donning the 87 shirt for the Kansas City Chiefs, soon to be replacing the Eagles shirt Taylor Swift has hanging from her door, according to the lyrics in her song “Gold Rush” from the 2020 album evermore. The Grammy-winning artist was spotted Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Arrowhead Stadium — the home of the Chiefs — cheering Kelce on and even employing a few celebratory expletives when he scored a touchdown.

Despite wearing a red jacket with the Chiefs symbol in the back, Swift was not yet committed to wearing an actual jersey, maybe because she would feel guilty about betraying her true colors — midnight green and silver.

Before dating Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was a self-proclaimed Philadelphia Eagles fan. Just this May, while playing the Lincoln Financial Field during the Eras Tour, Swift confirmed her “Gold Rush” lyrics were about the football team.

“There was sort of a — I don’t know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate about — I have a lyric that says, um, ‘my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door,'” Swift commented while introducing the song in the “Surprise Stage” portion of the concert. “I saw some people wondering if it was the band The Eagles or the team The Eagles. I love the band, but guys like come on, like, I’m from Philly, of course, it’s the team.”

There shouldn’t have been any doubts in fans’ minds to begin with, because Swift has worn an Eagles jersey in the past, and again very recently, just this past June, while attending a studio session.

This is a very important reminder to everyone that Taylor Swift is an Eagles fan. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Sw4viIt8MV — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 17, 2022

While her hometown loyalty and song lyrics point towards Taylor Swift being an Eagles fan, it’s hard to believe any die-hard supporter would wear Chiefs gear so soon after the Kansas team beat the Philly squad in the 2023 Super Bowl. Still, wearing your boyfriend’s sports jacket is a staple from every dignified romance movie, and maybe the singer just wanted to impress Mama Kelce.

Donna Kelce needs to get Taylor a matching split jersey immediately. pic.twitter.com/Z61w7BKCz9 — Erin is in her Eras era (@swiftbunnies) September 24, 2023

Next time, Swift should ask Donna to borrow her infamous half-Eagles half-Chiefs jersey she usually wears to support her two sons, seeing as Travis’s brother Jason plays for Swift’s favorites in Philadelphia.