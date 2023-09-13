Who is Travis Kelce and is he hanging out with Taylor Swift? The rumors, explained

After months of speculation, a new report has emerged today that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are apparently spending some time together. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” the source told The Messenger. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

The new report is as vague as celebrity gossip comes. What does “hanging out” mean? Friends? Casual dating? More? To get a clearer answer, it’s worth looking over who Travis Kelce is and what he has said in the past about the pop superstar.

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is an American Football player acting as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the biggest teams in the U.S. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Kelce is considered one of the best tight ends in history and holds the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season, at 1,416 in just 15 games. According to the NFL, he was the fastest player to reach 10,000 receiving yards and has helped the Chiefs clinch two Super Bowl wins. In short, he’s very good.

Like Taylor Swift, Kelce was born in 1989. Recently, Kelce was one of countless celebrity guests at Taylor’s ongoing Eras Tour, attending the concert at, you guessed it, Kansas City. Recently, the NFL star admitted that he tried to give Taylor his phone number during the concert but failed to get the opportunity to meet her.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce said during an interview on the New Heights podcast.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. And I received a bunch being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. She doesn’t meet anybody – or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personally.”

The concert occurred at Kelce’s workplace, the Arrowhead football stadium in Kansas City. “It was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out,” Kelce said of the concert. “I’ve only seen Arrowhead [Stadium] filled like that for a Chiefs game with that much excitement.”

If the rumors allude to a potential romance between the two, it looks like the football player ended up playing the long game, and the concert was part of the “Invisible String” Taylor sang about on her Folklore album.