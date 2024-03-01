Travis Kelce’s arrest rumors, explained

Being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend isn’t for the faint of heart, as NFL superstar Travis Kelce is finding out as his name catapults further into headlines. And with an uptick in fame and interest, it was surely only a matter of time until an abundance of rumors started to build against the Kansas City tight end.

And while some rumors are flat-out nonsensical, others will have Swifties scratching their heads and wondering. That being said, the latest rumor swirling around Kelce’s personal life pertains to a rumor that the impeccable athlete has been arrested on marijuana drug charges. Now, with recently nabbing another Super Bowl win and dating one of the most famous celebrities in the world, it would make perfect sense as to why Kelce would believe himself to be invincible at the moment. Rather than being arrested, however, one would likely assume that Kelce is more interested in seeing various sights within the world — including Sydney and a possible appearance in Singapore.

So as this jaw-dropping rumor continues to catch fire online and turn a large number of heads, let’s dive in and explore the actual truth about this hearsay.

Was Kelce arrested?

Image via Grandma’s House Entertainment

Despite the aforementioned rumor, there’s no concrete information to suggest that Kelce has been arrested on drug charges for marijuana. The rumor insists that police raided Kelce’s home and found multiple pounds of marijuana, but luckily, all of the information associated with the rumor is nothing but fabricated. In reality, Kelce is still living a successful life as both the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and as Swift’s smitten boyfriend.

In the past, however, Kelce was suspended from his college football team after testing positive for marijuana and being caught smoking it. But with his professional career in the NFL intact, Kelce looked back on his college years during an episode of SNL and jokingly insisted that “if you smoke weed, you can win the Super Bowl twice.” Considering he’s now won the Super Bowl three times as a member of the Chiefs, perhaps there’s some truth to his words.

Nevertheless, Kelce has not been arrested for any degree of marjuana or drug charges in general, and appears to be living his life in a constant state of happiness now with Swift around his arm, so all he’s guilty of is love. All that’s left to do is to fly to Singapore and return some of the affection the pop superstar showed him at the end of the 2024 Super Bowl.