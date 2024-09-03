Twitch Boss’s cause of death, confirmed

Born on Sep. 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama, Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss was a freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television personality, and producer. After finishing second in the 2008 series of So You Think You Can Dance, he had a longstanding relationship with the show, returning as an all-star contestant, team captain, and judge.

Boss’ other television credits include guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show several times, being Degeneres’ sidekick on Ellen’s Game of Games, and hosting Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings on Freeform and Disney+ alongside his wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance alumni Allison Holker. Tragically, on Dec. 13, 2022, Boss passed away at just 40. But what happened?

How did Stephen “tWitch” Boss die?

Image via Fox

As per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. According to several sources, including Radar, he took his own life in the bathroom of a room at the Oak Tree Inn motel, just a 14-minute walk from his home in Encino, California.

Nobody heard a gunshot, and the motel’s maid discovered him after he missed his checkout time earlier that day. He left a note alluding to “past challenges” (as per the Los Angeles Times).

Following his passing, many prominent figures from the world of popular culture, including several Boss had worked with, spoke out about him with equal amounts of shock and fondness.

His wife paid tribute to him in a statement:

Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.

RIP Stephen. Hopefully, you’re now at peace.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

