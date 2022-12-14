Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake, The Rock, and more, speak out on death of DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Celebrities and friends are reaching out across the internet to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of DJ, television host, and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss, who rose to fame as a So You Think You Can Dance contestant in 2014 and was the DJ and later co-executive producer of Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, died today at the age of 40.

DeGeneres honored Boss on her own Instagram account, stating her grief and love as well as asking for support for the Boss family. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson also sent a message of support for Boss’s family and expressed his grief at the DJ’s death, currently believed to have been from self-inflicted causes.

It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 14, 2022

Justin Timberlake, who appeared on Ellen twenty-four times during its run and has known Boss for over two decades, reminded all that many who seem joyful can be hurting on the inside.

Love you, Twitch. ❤️ — Terry Crews (@terrycrews) December 14, 2022

Fellow talk-show musical director Questlove also wrote his condolences and reminded all to take the time necessary to heal their wounds.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in danger of self-harm, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or by using the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can also be found here.