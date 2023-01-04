Twitter faces lawsuit over unpaid rent following Elon Musk’s takeover

The list of things currently going wrong for eccentric billionaire Elon Musk and his strange passion project of running Twitter is never-ending, with a lawsuit now filed against Twitter over unpaid rent.

While some entries on the “what’s gone wrong” list at least seem like regular business issues, it’s hard to go past an apparently serious company with a billionaire owner being unable to pay rent. According to The Guardian, Musk’s company has been served over their failure to pay rent in one of its San Francisco offices (not Twitter HQ).

The suit alleges Twitter owes $136,260 to the site’s landlord, having failed to pay in time, even after being warned of their lateness and given a five day warning in mid-December. The land company Columbia REIT 650 California LLC is seeking the full backpay of rent and legal fees which continue to paint a picture of utter mismanagement.

Twitter has seen extreme cost-cutting measures under Musk, with him far more concerned with appeasing internet libertarians than he is with running a successful company. Famous sacking a good portion of his staff, he also is in the absurd position of not having a PR team to respond to publications over issues.

The main Twitter headquarters located in San Francisco is also a headache for the company, with The New York Times previously alleging Twitter is also behind on rent for their glossy head office as well. Any previous image of Twitter as a technology haven brimming with new ideas and progressive concepts is utterly dead in the water, with the last two months proving to be more of a funeral than a wedding of Musk and technology.

But hey, at least now you can pay to have a small blue tick next to your name!