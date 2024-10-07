‘Two counts of failing to tag an alligator’: Swamp person Troy Landry has a higher net worth than you’d think

There’s a reality series for literally anyone out there. People with strange, sometimes unsettling addictions? Check. Ghoulish, upsetting toddler beauty pageants? Check. A deep-dive into alligator hunting in the swamps of Louisiana? Somehow, also check.

That latter is fittingly titled Swamp People, but it doesn’t follow Old Greg on his exploits through the caverns beneath the Black Lake. Instead, it zeroes in on people like Troy Landry, those who make a dangerous living in the marshlands of Louisiana. They make the bulk of their annual income over a single 30-day period across September, when each hunter is provided with a set number of tags that are placed upon their kills. If they manage to use up all their tags, they’re done for the season — unless, of course, they try to dupe the system.

That seems to be what landed Landry in hot water in early October, after the Swamp People star was involved in a sting operation that landed him with several charges. Those charges relate to Landry improperly tagging a pair of alligators, and the mistake could cost him — each one carries a potential fine of $950, and could see the reality star serve several months in prison for two counts of “failing to tag an alligator upon taking.”

The jail time would certainly be unfortunate, but at least the fines won’t cut too deeply into the reality star’s coffers. He’s worked up a tidy net worth over years of alligator hunting — not to mention his stint on the small screen — and a few thousand in fines won’t be draining his bank accounts any time soon.

Troy Landry of Swamp People‘s net worth

Landry seemingly tried to tweak the rules with an unapproved outing on Louisiana’s Lake Palourde, but he quickly faced consequences for the decision. After receiving a tip about hunters stalking alligators without permission, two agents staked out the area for six hours, before eventually spotting Landry and two companions as they entered the area by boat.

It was later determined that Landry did have permission to hunt on the property, but he did not have the proper alligator tags. He was cited for having both an improperly tagged alligator and a dead alligator, a mistake that could land him with nearly $2,000 in fines and up to 120 days in jail.

It’s a bit hilarious, thinking of specialized agents, disguised as alligators, stalking the Louisiana swamps to catch rogue hunters, but its also irritating when you consider Landry’s position. Thanks in large part to his participation in Swamp People, Landry is uniquely wealthy for those in his profession. With an income like his, he really doesn’t need to be bending the rules.

Landry is worth a solid $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While his dangerous vocation no doubt nets him some solid returns, its his involvement in the History Channel’s Swamp People that made him a millionaire. He’s been a staple of the series from the very start, and over 15 seasons he’s beefed up that bank account immensely. By attempting to skirt around the rules and tag additional alligators, Landry is both side-stepping a necessary restriction that protects the North American alligator population, and also taking more than he needs. It’s not a good look, but it’s not likely to haunt the millionaire reality star for long.

