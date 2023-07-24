Two-time Oscar-winning legend Anthony Hopkins continues his bespoke trend of posting the most bizarre videos imaginable

I do wish we could chat longer, but I'm having an old friend for dinner.

Anthony Hopkins is a must-follow on Twitter (or perhaps X.com, depending on when you’re reading this). The 85-year-old screen icon has made a habit of posting bizarre non-sequitur videos, often of him simply making strange faces and noises into the camera.

For example, on June 30 he posted the sinister “Freaky Friday,” in April he showed off his killer dance moves and combat skills, while back in October 2022 he posted his eerie “Sunday vibes“. Now, we have a new addition to his surreal canon, thanks to “Sushi made me do it”:

It’s unclear what Hopkins is mouthing, though we think it might be “I love you.” Aw, we love you too!

Hopkins’ next major role will be in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. This Netflix-exclusive sci-fi epic began life as a Star Wars pitch to Lucasfilm, but has been substantially changed since then. Hopkins will be playing “Jimmy,” the sole surviving member of a race of mechanical warrior knights that once fought for a long-lost Royal family. We think you’ll agree it’s the role he was born to play!

Like many British thespians, it’s nice that Hopkins mixes prestige projects with more mainstream ones. We particularly enjoy contrasting his incredibly moving Oscar-winning performance in The Father with his scenery-chewing turn as Sir Edmund Burton in Transformers: The Last Knight.

No matter the role, Hopkins always gives maximum value for money, so we’re very much looking forward to seeing him playing a robot space knight in a Zack Snyder movie.

Rebel Moon will arrive on Netflix on Dec 22, 2023.