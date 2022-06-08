Now that Anthony Hopkins has been confirmed to be voicing a sentient battle robot in Zack Snyder’s upcoming Rebel Moon, Snyder Stans, Hopkins homies, and sci-fi stalwarts, in general, are uniting to proclaim their excitement at the development.

It was a veritable roller-coaster ride of announcements revolving around Hopkins that fans were subjected to Wednesday morning, including the initial news of the two-time Oscar winner’s casting in the film; a subsequent first-look image unveiled by Snyder at the character who resembles a metallic space Viking; and the rather obtuse announcement from Hopkins, unrelated to Rebel Moon, that he, too, is getting into NFTs.

One fan was completely blown away at the level of detail for Jimmy, Hopkins’ robot character whose model number is JC1435 and who once served the now-slain King in the film.

From the character’s hard-shelled fingertips to his Celestial-like face plate, the robot’s marriage of ancient and new, complete with a horned headdress from some kind of felled hoofed creature, is jaw-dropping.

Look at the details on Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, the battle robot that once served the original King. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/4WabggKsAY — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) June 8, 2022

“Anthony Hopkins is Major!” another Twitter user wrote, obviously blown away by the news.

Ayo Wtf Anthony Hopkins is Major! https://t.co/zz8lW8GZne — Smiso (@directorsmiso) June 8, 2022

By the way, are we totally sure Snyder and Netflix unveiling Anthony Hopkins as part of the cast for Rebel Moon wasn’t a low-key attempt at throwing shade at a certain DC project starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose trailer just dropped? *cough* Black Adam *cough*

I love how Zack and Netflix drop this absolute bombshell that Anthony Hopkins is in #RebelMoon to overshadow a certain movie that dropped a trailer today 🌚 pic.twitter.com/rPPIaA9CMM — 🧊 Isaac (@IsaacPRaccount) June 8, 2022

One fan noted that the role will only require Hopkins to lend his voice to the character, but even that is “incredible” in and of itself for such a major talent as Hopkins.

It's voice acting but still incredible that we got Anthony Hopkins pic.twitter.com/GA2zqeEg2s — Silk Spectre (@SSilkSpectre) June 8, 2022

Another Twitter user took the time to share a hilariously impossible trivia fact about 56-year-old Snyder and 84-year-old Hopkins’ supposedly decades-old connection.

During the shoot of 300 a kid started crying on set, Zack Snyder himself took the time to talk to the kid. The team was curious, the kid finally smiled and said loudly that he wanted to be an actor. Zack smiled back and said "i believe you"that kid was Anthony Hopkins #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/tov0GwqoY4 — _Wayne/𝙱𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚍 𝙰𝚡𝚎 (@WayneHellblaz3r) June 8, 2022

Rebel Moon, which originally started as a failed Star Wars spinoff pitch, is currently under production and is slated for release on Netflix, reportedly in two parts.