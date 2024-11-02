Ultimate diss or change of heart? Kelly Hall dresses as Taylor Swift for Halloween after confessing how ‘tired’ she is of the singer

Surprise! Surprise! Kelly Hall dressed up as Taylor Swift for Halloween, opposite her husband Matt Stafford, who also played along by channeling his fellow NFL player Travis Kelce for the holiday.

Months ago, Kelly rubbed some Swifties the wrong way when she made some eyebrow-raising comments about the pop superstar, who has been getting a lot of media attention ever since she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. For instance, Swift would get broadcast coverage during the NFL games.

Sharing her opinion on Swift appearing on network TV broadcasts of the tournaments, Kelly said in May that she was “kind of tired” of all the media attention being showered upon the singer whenever she would show up to support her beau. She even admitted that she did not “want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage.”

But this week, the wife of the Los Angeles Rams quarterback appeared to have a change of heart when she copied Taylor’s look at the U.S. Open in September, wearing a red-and-white checkered dress and dark sunglasses. She also had her husband dress up as Swift’s boyfriend by sporting a Gucci bucket hat, a white cardigan and matching polo, as well as a fake mustache to really look the part.

On Friday, Kelly shared a series of images taken from their backyard photoshoot for Halloween on her Instagram. One snap showed her and Matt standing with their four daughters, who also put on different TSwift-inspired outfits. She playfully captioned the post, “Six Swifties & a stubborn stache.”

Before paying homage to the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, the mom of four made sure to clear the air with Taylor and her fans on her The Morning After podcast’s Halloween episode. She grabbed the opportunity to clarify her statements, admitting to her co-host Hank Winchester that her remarks came from a place of jealousy.

“I think that’s what bothered me. I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow,” she said after noting that she felt like the Grammy-winning singer’s appearances at Kelce’s matches were “outshining the games.”

Hall also maintained that she likes Swift and that the issue just came about because she let her jealousy get the best of her. “I feel like there is just this… cloud hanging over with this Taylor Swift thing. [But] I have never once said I didn’t like Taylor Swift — ever,” she quipped.

The clarification before the post made a big difference, as in the comments section some Swifties voiced approval of her humble gesture to speak up and her decision to dress up as Taylor for Halloween. Many also praised the entire Stafford family for their effort, with one social media user leaving a comment that read, “Loved all the 5 versions of Taylor but @matthewstafford as @killatrav is gold,” while another person wrote, “This is the greatest Halloween costumes ever y’all pulled them off so well.”

Kelly may have won over a few Swifties, but will she get the same forgiveness from Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce? Well, Taylor never acknowledged her past comments, so don’t hold on to hopes of her addressing this peace offering.

