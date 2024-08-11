Image Credit: Disney
Meghan Markle challenged Queen Elizabeth’s refusal to trust her and shot down her ‘second daughter’ sent to save ‘Harry’s girl’

She is Kate Middleton's savior, but Meghan declined the unwanted help.
Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|

Published: Aug 11, 2024 11:44 am

While Kate Middleton suffered heartbreak thanks to Prince William’s indecision about her as his life partner, Meghan Markle has faced harsh criticisms from the second Prince Harry made it known to his family that he was dating her and wished to marry her. Reportedly, these doubts about her ability to adapt to royalty and keep its image intact even extended to the Queen who enlisted her “second daughter” to save the trainwreck she expected Meghan to be.

As detailed in royal author Gyles Brandreth’s book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait (via Mirror), the Queen believed that “Harry’s girl” would find Royal life “jolty” and “challenging to begin with.”

So, what did she do to navigate a problem she had conjured in her own head, even though Meghan had assured that she would learn everything quickly and efficiently? The Queen proceeded to assign Sophie Wessex — her daughter-in-law and as per royal expert Jennie Bond, her “second daughter” who continues to be a big support to Kate Middleton through her health crisis — to mentor Meghan in royal ways as she was beyond sure that the Suits star would need additional help.

But the ever-confident Meghan harbored no such qualms about herself. She had faith in her abilities and in the man she loved.

“Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie’s help. She had Harry.”

To some — especially those who believe that Harry is “lost” under Meghan’s drive to dominate the relationship — the Queen’s concerns may seem even more valid at a time when the Duchess of Sussex is intent on poking at a dangerous wound that has already turned her and Harry’s life upside down once.

