‘He is really lost’: Prince Harry breaks under ‘screaming’ Meghan Markle as an unexpected past leaves her unable to ‘stand Harry’

With their new project, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again renewed the scrutiny aimed their way, opening old wounds that have barely scabbed over. And so, when one particular blast from the past strayed into her way, the Suits actress was left “screaming” and made it apparent to everyone in sight that she “couldn’t stand Harry.”

As per Royal author Angela Levin (via OK!), Meghan was enveloped in fury, “very annoyed,” and spoke very rudely to the producers of her and Harry’s recent CBS interview where she was asked about her past interview with Oprah Winfrey and her revelation about having suicidal thoughts while she was living with the Royal Family.

According to Levin, the question was not in the script of the interview and Meghan was “not expecting” it in the first place. Reportedly, after the interview, she took up her case with the producers of the interview, livid at the curveball thrown her way. But apparently, she was more mad about Harry talking during the interview.

“After the interview was over she was apparently screaming to the producers, very, very annoyed at what they had asked her. You mustn’t do that with Meghan because she’s in control. But you could see she couldn’t contain her anger, her fury. Just the same as in and out of the interview, she couldn’t stand Harry speaking. She would look at him with such harsh eyes and such a terrible expression on her face because she didn’t want him to talk, I imagine.”

The royal biographer further states that throughout the interview, Harry looked ‘so unhappy” as currently, he is at a point in his life where he is “really lost,” that too in a “very, very bad way” because of Meghan and her desire to control the narrative of their relationship in ways that are only widening the distance between him and his family in the U.K.

She further claimed that the couple “can’t stand each other.” Hmm, well, if the combined army of these royal biographers and experts were really that accurate in their supposed claims, Harry and Meghan should have separated a day after their wedding. But since the couple continues to build a life for themselves outside the Royal chaos, we will take these wild rumors with a pinch of salt.

