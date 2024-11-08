‘Unbelievably stupid’: Nicole Scherzinger all but tanks her career with insanely brainless comment

Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Doll fame just got herself into some piping-hot water, and she has no one to blame but herself.

In the aftermath of Kamala Harris’ devastating election loss, many people are trying to find solace in each other and weed out the bad apples lurking amongst the good. This is fairly easy in the days of social media, but it can also be tedious and exhausting. Fortunately for furious Democrats, rotten, MAGAt-infested eggs tend to come with red flags attached, making them easier to spot.

Singer Scherzinger first became famous with the girl band The Pussycat Dolls and, although she attempted a solo career, it never took off. Most recently, she’s been at the top of her game as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, but that’s all starting to sink now that she made an unforgivable rookie mistake the internet may never forgive.

Scherzinger’s political stance isn’t the vibe she was going for

Following Donald Trump’s surprising and disheartening election win, many celebrities have kept quiet about their voting choices. This doesn’t seem to have reached everyone’s ears, as disgraced comedian Russell Brand was just celebrating Trump’s win on Instagram with the ugliest effing hat I’ve ever seen. The Trump-red-inspired hat read, “Make Jesus First Again,” a play on the felon president-elect’s first campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Without even going into all of Brand’s shortcomings (for neither you nor I want to be here until tomorrow), Scherzinger thought it would be a good idea to join this particular conversation. She hopped into the comments and wrote, “Where do I get this hat!!!?” with a pray hands emoji and a red-heart emoji. As expected, a full-on and well-deserved bout of backlash followed.

Nicole Scherzinger is under fire after commenting under Russell Brand's post celebrating Trump's victory. pic.twitter.com/wtUKR1GfB4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2024

Scherzinger has since deleted her comment, but onlookers are rightfully furious. Her stint with Sunset Boulevard was gaining Tony Award buzz for her performance and now many believe she has killed all of those chances. “Nicole Scherzinger really thought it was a great idea to come out as a Trump supporter?” wrote one fan. “When she’s literally on the verge of a Tony nomination. Broadway is run by gay and trans people. After a flop attempt of a solo career, she finally found her niche and ruins it.”

Nicole Scherzinger really thought it was a great idea to come out as a Trump supporter? When she's literally on the verge of a Tony nomination. Broadway is run by gay and trans people. After a flop attempt of a solo career, she finally found her niche and ruins it. 😆 pic.twitter.com/z8kfrjWcXY — Merce in the purse 👛 (@SlutFromDee90s) November 8, 2024

“Well the Best Actress Tony race just got a little less competitive,” another added with a screenshot that will outlive Scherzinger’s deleted comment.

Well the Best Actress Tony race just got a little less competitive pic.twitter.com/X7pPAPoyyY — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) November 7, 2024

A different user had a similar analysis on the laughable situation. “If Nicole Scherzinger had really posted this, it had to be the most unbelievably stupid career moment I have ever seen. It took her 20 years for people to take her seriously & she just ended her career high momentum. Wonder what her inevitable damage control statement will be.” Other people wondered the same, but at present, no signs of such damage control have been seen.

If Nicole Scherzinger had really posted this, it had to be the most unbelievably stupid career moment I have ever seen.



It took her 20 years for people to take her seriously & she just ended her career high momentum.



Wonder what her inevitable damage control statement will be. https://t.co/BKbT9NXSJE — Phantom (@effoff1988) November 8, 2024 the unsettling reality of the nicole scherzinger situation is if it were a misunderstanding, or could be explained away, her team would’ve emphatically done so by now. now i wonder if that comment was her way of intentionally communicating her politics. if so, how… disappointing — clayd (@clayd_yila) November 8, 2024

Another user went as far as to dig a headline from 2016 about Scherzinger’s role in the Dirty Dancing TV remake, which she reportedly considered turning down because of her eye-rolling stance on abortion.

In retrospect, there were signs. pic.twitter.com/GKuDvStdHc — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) November 8, 2024

Many others rushed to her Instagram comments and shared their disappointment with her stance, with one even noting, “At this point i’m just believing One Direction put themselves together,” as the singer claimed she was the one who came up with the idea for the boy band. Scherzinger’s comments are still open, but the official Sunset Boulevard account has already turned them off, so…

At this point i’m just believing One Direction put themselves together https://t.co/fyGcoGyjfz — 🐉dragon girl summer🐉(she/her) (@dragongirlfall) November 8, 2024 sunset turning off their comments says it all https://t.co/WHSRK9arnT — hannah (@paceyconway) November 8, 2024

It just goes to show that even when someone is as close to really “making it” as they’ve ever been, sometimes all it takes is one tweet to ruin everything ⏤ or, in Scherzinger’s case, one poorly-timed comment. Thankfully for her, in the event that her career does take a hit following her unfortunate decision, there’s at least one reality competition series out there that might allow her to compete. You know, that one where they don’t have to show their faces until they’re unmasked, revealing who they truly are.

