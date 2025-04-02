Val Kilmer’s net worth, confirmed

Val Kilmer was a true heartthrob in the eighties and nineties, from his iconic performance as Jim Morrison in The Doors, to his short-lived time donning the cape and cowl as Batman, the actor was a true Hollywood legend with tons of successful movies under his belt.

With fame comes fortune, or so they say, and considering how big a star Kilmer was in his prime it’s safe to assume he accumulated a fair amount of wealth from his work. Unfortunately the Hollywood legend was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and had to undergo chemotherapy as well as a tracheostomy in order to allow him to breathe. The surgery left him requiring a voice box in order to speak.

Despite all of this he continued to appear in films until 2022, with his last appearance prior to his untimely death being a return to his iconic “Iceman” role in Top Gun: Maverick.

What was Val Kilmer’s net worth prior to his passing?

Despite the setback that his cancer diagnosis posed, Kilmer’s net worth is still relatively high with estimates putting it at around $10 million according to Yahoo.com. His most memorable roles, such as Bruce Wayne/Batman, saw him take home a $6 million paycheck ($12.1 million today). The Saint saw him earn $7 million, and his role in The Island of Dr. Moreau bagged him another $6 million.

While his massively successful Hollywood career no doubt contributed to his financial success, Kilmer also had other sources of income which were also added to his wealth. Val Kilmer’s career in theater was equally as successful for him — prior to making his move to the screen he appeared in several productions both on and off Broadway. He continued to appear in stage productions throughout the nineties and 2000’s.

Val Kilmer’s other sources of income

Kilmer also owned a few properties including a ranch and a house, both in New Mexico, and another house in Los Angeles, all of which would have contributed to his wealth. While the New Mexico ranch was his dream home the actor had to part ways with it in 2011, selling off part of the property to a Texas oil executive reports Hello!. The asking price for the ranch was $33 million, but it was eventually reduced and sold for $18.5 million. Kilmer also sold his other home in New Mexico with an asking price of $1.65 million in 2003.

On top of that, the actor also wrote his book, I’m your Huckleberry: A Memoir in 2020. He’s been heavily involved in philanthropy work providing relief during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as well as releasing music and donating the proceeds to the families of police who died during 9/11. While that last part may not have added to his net worth, it’s worth mentioning here as it serves as a reminder for the kind of person Val Kilmer was.

