Vanessa Hudgens might have just taken a big step with her boyfriend Cole Tucker

Love appears to be well and truly in the air for High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens and Colorado Rockies free agent Cole Tucker, with the MLB star reported to have recently popped the question.

Tucker is alleged to have dropped to one knee late last year, possibly during the couple’s recent trip to Paris, France, arguably one of the most romantic cities in the world.

The news comes by way of TMZ, with a source close to the couple telling the publications about the pair’s intention to tie the knot.

Hudgens and Tucker have been dating since 2020, the year that the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off and one we would all rather forget. However, through all the quarantines, mask mandates, and all the other challenges the pandemic presented, it looks like the pair have managed to stick it out, and are in it for the long haul.

Hudgens is undoubtedly most well-known for starring alongside Zac Efron in High School Musical and its sequels, but a little more recently she has also had roles in Bad Boys for Life, Netflix’s Polar, and Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick VR Treat.

Tucker, meanwhile, debuted in the MLB back in 2019 playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, before serving a stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and finally electing free agency before joining the Colorado Rockies.

Before meeting Tucker, Hudgens was dating Elvis star Austin Butler, and she recently took to Instagram to take a jab at his accent as the titular character, the context of which is still unclear given the lack of nuance social media allows for.

You’ll be able to catch Hudgens in an upcoming film adaptation of the 2008 novel Downtown Owl, starring alongside Ed Harris and Henry Golding.