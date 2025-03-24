Vanessa Trump’s children’s ages, names, and more

The surprising relationship between golf icon Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.‘s ex-wife, has created a lot of buzz. Woods made the announcement himself through a social media post that included personal photos, confirming months of speculation and gossip.

Recommended Videos

Their relationship likely started before Woods posted about it on social media, catching many off-guard due to the high profiles and different backgrounds of the pair. Woods is a well-known legend in golf, and Trump has her ties to politics. Vanessa Trump is the mother of Kai Madison Trump, Donald John “Donny” Trump III, Tristan Milos Trump, Spencer Frederick Trump, and Chloe Sophia Trump. Each has gone on to do well, but they are younger than you would think.

What you should know about Vanessa Trump’s children

Kai Madison Trump is the oldest of Trump’s children. She was born on May 12, 2007. Now 17, she loves golf and has played in invitational tournaments, including some alongside Charlie Woods. She’s planning to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026 and made her first political appearance at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. She attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, where her brothers also go.

Donald John “Donny” Trump III is the second child and oldest son and was born on February 18, 2009. At 16, he enjoys hunting trips with his father, including an annual “boys hunt” in North Carolina. Tristan Milos Trump, born on October 2, 2011, is now 13. He also enjoys fishing and outdoor activities with his father and siblings. For his 12th birthday in October 2023, he had a Tampa Bay Buccaneers-themed football cake, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Photo by Jack Gruber – Pool/Getty Images

Spencer Frederick Trump was born on October 21, 2012, and is 12 years old. He shares his brother’s love for outdoor adventures and has joined his father on several hunting trips, including one in South Dakota in November 2023 and another fishing trip to Alaska the previous summer. Chloe Sophia Trump, the youngest sibling, was born on June 16, 2014, making her 10. She shares an interest in golf with her sister Kai and has been seen practicing her swing.

All five children know about their mother’s relationship with Tiger Woods and likely knew a while before it was announced on social media. The news drew a lot of attention because of the connection to the Trump family. Vanessa’s ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., is a well-known figure in conservative politics whose father is the current U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Interestingly, the kids of both Woods and Trump played a role in this new romance. Vanessa’s oldest child, Kai Trump, who is a budding golfer, goes to the same school as Woods’ children, Charlie and Sam. This connection likely got the families to talk, as Kai and Charlie often compete together in golf tournaments.

This aspect makes this kind of news interesting because there could have been a romance that bloomed through this activity that all of them love. No details have been released on how Woods and Trump got together, but it can be assumed that the shared activity between Kai and Charlie had something to do with it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy