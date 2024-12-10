‘Very angry and upset’: Despite the betrayal Kate Middleton to extend unexpected act of compassion toward Prince Harry

Kate Middleton‘s cancer journey has taught her that life is fleeting and that the greatest gift anyone can give and receive is love — and so she’s extended that love to her brother-in-law Prince Harry, much to her husband Prince William’s frustration.

When you’re forced to face your own mortality, you go through somewhat of a transformative state. You start to dig deep inside your thoughts and emotions, and find great meaning even in the most mundane of things. Similar to what happened to the Princess of Wales, who admitted that going through chemotherapy was a humbling experience that reminded her to always be kind and compassionate.

Her cancer journey made her realize that William and Prince Harry are engaged in “petty feuds” that can easily be resolved with forgiveness and acceptance. Even she can see herself forgiving the Duke of Sussex for all the harsh things he’s said about her and her family in his memoir, Spare.

Speaking to royal reporter Bronte Coy, royal author Katie Nicholl said that “Kate’s been thrown under the bus by Harry, he’s said hurtful things about her, he’s brought the children into the narrative,” and so she “remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed.”

However, she claimed that the Princess of Wales’ cancer journey has in a way influenced her to approach things positively and see Harry still as family. Despite his attacks, she is still “open to a reconciliation in some form.”

Nicholl explained: “But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realize life is short. It’s far too short for rifts and family feuds.” The royal author shared her hopes that Kate will perhaps play a role in healing the rift between the warring brothers and eventually bring the family back together again.

“I think we look to the royal family as a symbol of unity. We will want to see them together at Christmas, this will be the sixth Christmas that Harry won’t have been a part of,” she continued. Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to spend Christmas with the Royals in Sandringham because King Charles III doesn’t want to stress himself out with the drama associated with the Sussexes.

“I do think it’s important. It may be that people are making these comments on social media where you’re talking about togetherness, talking about empathy, what’s going on in your own family, and they are at risk of that happening,” Nicholl concluded.

But for Kate to succeed in ending the feud between the brothers she has to first make them start speaking to each other again. Harry has said in past interviews that he is no longer on speaking terms with William. It’s unclear if they spoke to each other when they reunited for Charles’ May 6 coronation last year. The Duke was seen dashing out of Westminster Abbey to take a flight back home to California shortly after the crown was placed on his father’s head. Harry has since said for there to be reconciliation, he wants his family to take accountability, a wish that apparently fell on deaf ears because the Royals would rather “never explain, never complain.”

