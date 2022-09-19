Viewers are surprised to see this award-winning actress at the Queen’s funeral

From former British Prime Ministers to the current President of the United States Joe Biden, an abundance of attendees will be present for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died just over a week ago at the age of 96. And while the gathering of grieving Royal Family members and politicians is to be expected, a slew of viewers are shell-shocked to see a certain award-winning actress in attendance for the Queen’s service.

Over on Twitter, a large portion of users are questioning why Sandra Oh is attending the Queen’s funeral today in London — although fans of the renowned actress certainly aren’t complaining about her surprise appearance.

Sandra Oh attending The Queens funeral, was not on my bingo card for 2022 pic.twitter.com/Wg2hxpwaLg — Day 3 without Rachel Weisz (@kiana_weisz) September 19, 2022

WHY IS SANDRA OH AT THE QUEEN’S FUNERAL pic.twitter.com/ogEekxL8k4 — hannah (@weiszcolman) September 19, 2022

Was that Killing Eve's Sandra Oh walking into Westminster Abbey?#queensfuneral — The Lizard Queen (@theelizardqueen) September 19, 2022

My favourite bonkers thing so far is that Sandra Oh is there — Rebecca Reid (Taylor’s Version) (@RebeccaCNReid) September 19, 2022

Unbeknownst to many viewers tuning in to witness the Queen’s service, Oh is in attendance due to her status as an official member of the Order of Canada. As a result, Oh joined the Canadian funeral delegation, which is being led by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and features a handful of Canadian politicians and celebrities.

Seeing as Canada first joined the British Commonwealth back in 1931, it makes sense for the Order of Canada members to be in attendance today. As for Oh, she earned her title as an officer of the Order of Canada back in June of this year, which she received for her work in both acting and activism.

It remains to be seen if other celebrities alike will be revealed at some point during the service today, but for now, viewers are still perplexed that the Killing Eve star is present for the proceedings.