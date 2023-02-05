Viola Davis officially joins the coveted list of rare EGOT winners with 2023 Grammy Awards

Viola Davis is easily one of the most revered actresses of her time, and while her phenomenal acting is always at the forefront of receiving praise, the highly acclaimed actress has picked up her first Grammy Award for Best Audio Book: Narration and Storytelling, cementing her as one of only a few to have achieved the legendary EGOT status!

She earned the trophy for the audiobook of her memoir, titled Finding Me, which was released on April 26 to stellar reviews.

This makes her the 18th person, and the third Black woman following Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson, to achieve the crown. Davis was present at the 65th Awards ceremony to pick up her trophy, proudly patting herself on the back for her historic win.

“It has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!”

Davis won the Tony Award twice in 2001 and 2010 for her performances in King Hedley II and Fences. Her Emmy win came in 2015 for her captivating turn as Annaliese Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, and her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress was received in 2017 for her performance in the film adaptation of Fences.

With her memoir’s win, she beat out a mighty competition of Jamie Foxx for Act Like You Got Some Sense, Mel Brooks for All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Lin-Manuel Miranda for the young adult novel Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World, and Questlove for Music is History.

If there was any doubt Davis is a legend, this is all the proof anyone would need!