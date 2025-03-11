‘Vital’: Bruce Willis’ wife Emma wants people to learn from Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s tragic deaths

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis’ wife and caregiver, 46, is speaking out about Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s devastating deaths and calling for more support for those who spend their lives looking after others.

The model, who has turned to advocacy for frontotemporal dementia awareness after her husband’s diagnosis in 2023, took to Instagram to comment on the recent news, which shook Hollywood to its core. “This is not something I would normally comment on,” Willis began in the social media video posted Monday, adding, “But I do really believe that there is some learning in this story.” The 46-year-old then went on to explain how the deaths of The French Connection actor and his wife highlighted how “caregivers need care too.”

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, married since 1991, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Feb. 26. An investigation concluded that the wife had likely been dead for longer than the husband, succumbing to a respiratory disease known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. The twice-Oscar-winning actor had been suffering from Alzheimer’s, leading authorities to conclude that he was neither fully aware that Arakawa was gone nor capable of calling for help before dying of severe heart disease.

What’s more shocking is that the 65-year-old is estimated to have been dead for two weeks when they were finally found by a maintenance worker and a security guard, while Hackman’s pacemaker suggests he died a week after his wife. Despite the actor having three children, no one remembered to check on the couple — Arakawa Hackman’s sole caregiver.

Although Willis seems to have more support than the late pianist — Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore herself continuing to be very present in his life — she’s dedicated to advocating for all caregivers, whose plight can often be overlooked. “[Caregivers] are vital,” she continued. “It’s so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person.”

The model argued that there’s a “common misconception” that informal caregivers have “got it figured out” and have “got it covered.” “I don’t subscribe to that,” Willis concluded. On Feb. 22, she celebrated National Caregivers Day with another Instagram post asking that support systems “stop saying ‘Let me know if there is anything I can do to help,’ and start saying ‘Here’s how I can help.’”

Emma and Bruce, 69, share two daughters (Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10) from a marriage celebrated in 2009 and have been together since 2007. In Mar. 2022, the Willis family announced that the Die Hard actor had been diagnosed with the language disorder aphasia and was retiring, but nearly one year later they found he was also suffering from dementia. The model has been vocal about how advocacy helped her regain control of her life after the distressing development and will publish her first book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Hope and Purpose on the Caregiving Path, later this year.

A UK study published in 2020 concluded that “almost half, 43.7%, of caregivers reported moderate loneliness and 17.7% reported severe loneliness,” while in America “40% to 70% of family caregivers have clinically significant symptoms of depression,” per the Family Caregiver Alliance. Alzheimer’s or dementia caregivers are especially likely to struggle with mental health.

Thankfully, much like Willis, there are many people fighting for this scenario to change. The Family Caregiver Alliance has a helpful list of the Top 17 Resources for Family Caregivers “as rated by the family caregivers [they’ve]served for more than 40 years.” We will need or have all needed care at one point or another in our lives — let’s make sure those who must dedicate most of their time to providing it are being looked after too!

