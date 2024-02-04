Was Carl Weathers married?

February 2024 brought bad news for fans of ‘80s action movies and frugal tips on how to get a stew going, as it was announced that Rocky icon Carl Weathers had passed away at the age of 76.

Weathers’ private life seems to have stayed private, and the actor didn’t spend much time talking about the ins and outs of his romantic entanglements. Still, you don’t spend 50 years in the spotlight without leaving behind a trail of celebrity gossip, and there are a few facts that we know about Weathers’ personal goings-on.

Carl Weathers and his ex-wives

Carl Weathers was married three times, with wildly varying degrees of success.

His first marriage came in 1973, when he was still playing football in Canada with the BC Lions. He married aspiring model and actress Mary Ann Castle in February of that year, and the two would go on to have two children, boys Jason and Matthew, before going their separate ways in 1983.

Less than a year later, Weathers tied the knot again in February 1984, this time to Rhona Unsell. Weathers and Unsell would stay together for 22 years, from the peak period when the actor was landing some of his most iconic roles, to the valleys of voicing a character in a direct-to-video Balto sequel in the mid-2000s. They divorced in 2006.

Once more taking less than a year before deciding to roll the dice again, Weathers married producer Jennifer Peterson in 2007. Their marriage lasted less than two years, ending in yet another divorce in 2009. In the wake of Weathers’ passing, none of his former partners have come forward with any specific statements or memories of the Predator actor. Only a statement credited to Weathers’ family at large has been released, remembering the performer and ex-Oakland Raider as “a precious brother, dad, partner, grandfather, and friend.”