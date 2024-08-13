Was Simone Biles pregnant at the Olympics 2024?

Benjamin Franklin once said that “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” It’s pretty obvious he wasn’t around in the age of tabloids and social media, otherwise his renowned quote would have to be adjusted to include “rumors about female celebrity pregnancies.” They’re a dime a dozen, and record-breaking Olympic gymnast Simone Biles seems to be their latest target.
If your gullible relative who spends a little too much time on Facebook texted you the news about the 27-year-old champion’s bun in the oven, prompting you to freak out for a second before rolling your eyes over the obvious fakeness of the post they’ve just linked out, don’t worry, you’re not alone.
The post in question seemingly stemmed from the NFL Spotlight account on Facebook and credited Fox News as being the source of the breaking news, quoting Biles as saying she was “expecting a baby” with husband Jonathan Owens, safety for the Chicago Bears.
Is there any truth to the rumors that Simone Biles is pregnant?
Well, the only people who can really answer this question are Biles and Owens, but we can confidently state that no trustworthy source has reported on Biles’ rumored pregnancy. Also, considering this same thing just happened in December, prompting the athlete to begrudgingly deny the speculation, it’s hard to believe there are any major differences this time around.
As often happens when a woman’s stomach is anything but perfectly flat, people began asking Biles whether she was expecting after she posted a photo at Metlife Stadium where she was supporting her hubby. “I hate that I even have to address this,” she stated in a later Instagram story, clarifying “I’m not pregnant.”
Upon her return from Paris, the 11-time Olympic medal recipient talked about building a family with Owens, telling Today they have discussed the topic and that she “most definitely” sees herself as a mom. The two elite athletes, however, have plenty of goals they want to achieve before taking that step. For Biles, who, at 27, became the oldest U.S. Gymnast to compete at the Olympics since the ’50s, having a kid would probably mean retiring from high-level gymnastics competition, and anyone who tuned into to her gold and silver-worthy performances in Paris can see she’s still got plenty of gas left in the tank.
