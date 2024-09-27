Was the late ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ star Eduardo Xol married?

Eduardo Xol, the TV personality known for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has sadly passed away after reportedly being stabbed. The star was 58 years old at the time of his death.

Today.com reports that Xol was stabbed on September 10th at his home in Palm Springs in the early hours of the morning. According to the Riverside County Sheriff, when they arrived on scene they found a man “suffering from significant injuries consistent with an assault.” Xol told them that he had been stabbed and was taken to hospital. Upon his arrival to hospital he was reported to be in a serious but stable condition, despite this, he passed away ten days later on September 20th.

Not much else is known about the incident as of writing. We do know that Xol’s attacker, an as yet unnamed 34-year-old male was arrested after calling the police and claiming to have been assaulted the previous night. Of course, the details of the altercation between these two men have yet to be released.

What do we know about Eduardo Xol?

Not a lot is known about Xol’s personal life, we know that he rose to fame on ABCs Extreme Makeover: Home Edition but he was also an actor and a singer who was scouted at the age of ten to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. He appeared in films like 1998’s Bravo and telenovelas such as La Jaula de Oro.

Did Eduardo Xol have a spouse?

It seems the popular reality TV personality did not have a wife or spouse of any kind at the time of his passing. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Xol did not share much about his personal life on social media. His Instagram and Facebook accounts don’t feature any images with a partner of any sort, so unless he had a secret spouse it seems he wasn’t married.

After his death, his family released a statement to Today.com addressing the matter.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many. […] In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others,”

It’s clear that he did have a very loving family with whom he was evidently very close to judging by the stories he shared. Speaking to the Lupus Foundation in 2011, Xol recounted how he had built a zen garden for his sister who was battling the disease at the time. Clearly he had a lot of love to share with those who were close to him.

