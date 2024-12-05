‘We found her!’: Barry Keoghan has embarrassed Sabrina Carpenter with a TikTok influencer who’s loving the attention

Dating in general is like playing Russian roulette, but it’s even worse in Hollywood. Finding a good match for the rich and famous is a near-impossible task, and even when you look like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, or Sabrina Carpenter you can’t escape the cheating curse.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan may have been together for roughly a year, after having a very PDA-filled relationship around how much “Bed Chem” they had. Carpenter reportedly wrote several tracks about their insane intimate relationships in her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, where she referenced “the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent,” which is a nod to Keoghan’s white jacket he wore at the Givency’s Spring-Summer 2024 show, and his Irish accent.

In her song “Please Please Please,” the singer begs her actor boyfriend, who is played by none other Keoghan in the music video, not to embarrass her. Spoiler alert: that’s exactly what he’s done.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are done-zo after made cheating allegations

Sabrina Carpenter is thoroughly enjoying her sexual awakening, something she makes very clear in all her promos for her latest show or her Sweet n’ Short Tour. However, as much chemistry the two had, it still wasn’t enough for the Academy Award nominee, who reportedly stepped on Carpenter not just once but multiple times.

However, that’s now over because the “Taste” singer is done. A source confirmed to People the two are done, claiming Sabrina, 25, and Barry, 32, are taking a break that will turn out to be forever. They fueled romance rumors in early December 2023 when they were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles, and Keoghan followed Carpenter around the world when opening for Taylor Swift.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.”

Rumors online are that Keoghan cheated on Carpenter around the end of her North American leg when she was performing in L.A. and he was getting closer to Breckie Hill, a 21-year-old TikTok influencer.

The influencer has 4.3 million followers on the app, where she shares vlogs of her life and thirst traps. Celeb gossip page DeuxMoi was the first to point out the connection to Keoghan with an “anon” tip that claimed Carpenter allegedly caught Keoghan with Hill in L.A. The message notes that Carpenter’s “foreign actor boyfriend” was “busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde semi-famous, LA-based influencer.”

This isn’t all because Hill isn’t ashamed of it and is proudly reposting videos detailing Keoghan’s affair.

Carpenter fans were dumbfounded to see her apparently proudly announce it to the world. “why would she repost?” asks the top comment. “the audacity she has?” notes another. “and she is reposting??” echoed another.

After all that I can only say this: given that she wrote almost an entire album about a mere situationship with Shawn Mendes where he denied he was dating her the entire time, can you imagine just how fierce her next album is? I need that album, and I need it now.

