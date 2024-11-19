Can someone please please please tell Sabrina Carpenter that a priest has been demoted following her saucy church filming?

New York Catholic priest Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello has been stripped of certain official duties for allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film a provocative music video at his church, among other improprieties.

In a statement announcing the move, Bishop Robert Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said Gigantiello had been relieved of “any pastoral oversight or governance role” at Gigantiello’s Williamsburg, Brooklyn church, according to CNN.

Carpenter’s “Feather” video, with themes of murder and sexuality, shows the identifiable brick front of Gigantiello’s church, Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and inside the church, Carpenter dances at the altar in a short black dress and black veil amid fake, colorful coffins.

In a letter released after the video was released last year, Gigantiello called his decision to allow filming “a lapse in judgment.” Gigantiello said he was not on site when it happened and said he wasn’t aware of its risqué content in advance.

“I offer my sincere apologies to the Bishop, the Diocese, my faithful Parishioners, and all of you for this shameful representation, which I whole-heartedly renounce,” Gigantiello’s letter read.

Personal credit card purchases and unauthorized financial transfers

Gigantiello’s administrative powers at the Brooklyn church were revoked after Carpenter’s hit video was released, but after looking into the matter, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn uncovered unauthorized financial transfers to one of New York Mayor Eric Adams’ top aides. Adams is the only New York mayor ever indicted while in office and now faces corruption charges.

At the same time, the Carpenter-inspired investigation also revealed that Gigantiello had used a church credit card for personal expenses. The financial decisions regarding Adams’ aide and the credit card purchases totaling millions of dollars were not approved by the church and were not properly documented. Gigantiello has not so far been charged with any crime and has reportedly cooperated with the church and federal authorities.

“Jesus was a carpenter”

Carpenter has not so far commented on the recent news that Gigantiello had been officially demoted, but referring to the church controversy last year, the “Espresso” singer told Variety, “We got approval in advance, and Jesus was a carpenter.”

The Gigantiello investigation involving financial transfers to an Eric Adams’ aide also played a part in Mayor Adams’ subsequent corruption indictment, which the singer pointed out at her September Madison Square Garden concert. “Damn, what now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?” Carpenter told the audience.

Speaking with New York news outlet THE CITY, Gigantiello called the money spent an “investment” that benefitted the church he led. “The investments were made legally, and the investments came back,” he said.

And although he had been stripped of “pastoral oversight” and “governance,” Gigantiello added, “There’s no change, I’m the pastor of the parish, and I’m in charge of the spiritual welfare of the parishioners,” and will still say Mass with church oversight and approval.

The Carpenter-related investigation uncovered yet more controversy when a deacon, appointed to temporarily oversee Gigantiello’s church while video and financial transactions were looked into, was fired for using racist and other types of offensive language in a conversation Gigantiello recorded, according to The Guardian.

