‘Wednesday’ star Hunter Doohan rocks vampire chic at the 2023 Grammys

Fresh off the back of the biggest streaming release of 2022, Hunter Doohan has made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Grammys. Rocking a gothic look, he seemed more than happy to maintain the Wednesday brand.

Doohan is one of the most interesting attendees of the prestigious music awards, with his appearance much like Dwayne Johnson’s surprise cameo. The Australian actor is not up for any awards at the ceremony nor is any musical selection from Wednesday, not that hardcore fans of the young star will be complaining, as he uses some vampire-like charm on the crimson catwalk.

This story is developing.