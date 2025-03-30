Wendy Williams finally finds way to escape her ‘luxury prison’ and prove she is not a ‘vegetable’ stuck in the ‘hellhole’

It has been way too long since Wendy Williams has been living in a guardianship she calls unfair and unnecessary, claiming that her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has been dominating her in The Coterie assisted living facility at Hudson Yards, where she has no access to the outside world. She and her family have been fighting to free the renowned TV show host and finally, there is hope that her nightmare can and will end.

Page Six reports that Williams has managed to acquire the rare permission to hire new lawyers for her guardianship case, which has been hanging in the air for a while now. Assisting her is Ginalisa Monterroso, the CEO and founder of Connect Care Advisory Group, who has been helping Williams in her case. In her chat with the outlet, Monterroso stressed that despite what the talk show’s host court-appointed guardian says, she is aware and functioning on her own.

“They say she’s incapacitated. That usually means someone who is a vegetable or unaware of their surroundings and unable to communicate. That’s not Wendy. Even just look at her operate her scooter. Can an incapacitated person do that? I would not be advocating publicly on behalf of Wendy if I felt she had any cognitive issues or that she belonged in a memory unit.”

She explained how Williams is forced to live in what the latter calls a “luxury prison” where she has access to no electronics or to her rights. Monterroso has become a ray of hope in Williams’ life – the two speak almost every day and the former even penned a letter to Adult Protective Services in New York for Williams.

Another major positive development in Williams’ case is that she will be undergoing a neurological exam within the next two months. Monterroso revealed that a 2019 diagnosis by a doctor said that the 60-year-old was most probably suffering from alcohol-related dementia, which is reversible in some cases. This disease is not something that warrants guardianship, and as Monterroso puts it, it doesn’t explain why they decided to put “an alcoholic in a memory care unit and throw away the key.”

But since the chances of Williams managing to get a new legal team are still on “maybe” and the neurological exam would be held at the discretion of her guardian, she might be spending longer under the allegedly restrictive, manipulating, and dominating care of her guardian. But she is reportedly “positive” about her chances of leaving the “hell hole” behind, as per an OK! Magazine source.

“She’s trying to manage her expectations as far as how soon this will happen and trying not to get her hopes up that it will be tomorrow. But she is making tentative plans for herself as to what she will do when she gets out, so the good thing is she’s seeing this as a sure thing, and that’s given her a huge boost.”

While the freedom Williams is desperate to attain is still far away, at least she is finally making some headway in her journey to her better and independent future.

