Do Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd have something up their sleeves? They certainly seem to be trying to make fans think so and the only thing on anyone’s mind is if there’s going to be a Back to the Future reboot.

It was the biggest thing to happen to the two stars in the mid-’80s when Back to the Future hit the big screen. Michael J. Fox was still starring as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties and he did film Teen Wolf later that same year in 1985. Christopher Lloyd played the quirky Reverend Jim Ignatowski in Taxi and was known as Professor Plum in Clue, again also filmed in 1985. Put the two of them together and here are two big stars of the ’80s traveling back in time to completely change everything as they know it. That was huge!

Michael J. Fox sits down with Christopher Lloyd to snap a picture 37 years later and mentions something “heavy” when he posts it on Instagram. The trilogy that started with the original in 1985 went on to see Back to the Future Part II released in 1989 while Back to the Future Part III would only be released one year later. Since then, there has been talk of a Part IV, but can Doc and Marty McFly pull it off?

Christopher Lloyd played into it like the Doc that fans remember from the movie franchise. He questions the use of the word “heavy” and then, he drops the big clue. Not sure if it was intentional, but it’s out there now for fans to speculate all they want, “There’s that word again. ‘Heavy.’ Why are things so heavy in the future? Is there a problem with the Earth’s gravitational pull?”

Photo via Instagram/realmikejfox

That’s a Doc line if any fan knows one. Obviously, the @realmikejfox post is blowing up with fans questioning if a Part IV is what that means.

“Back to the Future Part 4??!!” @_julia._brw

“Does it involve a flying car??” @gloriaglowand

“Name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait.” @elchavodeltaco

There have been talks for years because some fans just won’t let it go. Even though the trilogy director Robert Zemeckis has made it very clear that there simply won’t be another Back to the Future, fans keep wanting it and this Instagram morsel just flames the fire. If not a Back to the Future Part IV, then what is Michael J. Fox’s post about?