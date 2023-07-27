What are Steph Curry’s popcorn rankings?

When you think of NBA All-Star Steph Curry, obviously the first think that comes to mind is popcorn. Duh. Forget about the titles, records, and countless accolades — how Steph Curry feels about the league’s popped-corn offerings is what’s truly important to fans far and wide. So if you came for basketball, you won’t find it here.

During Curry’s recent interview on Hot Ones, the athlete explained his power-rankings of stadium popcorn and elaborated on the criteria for his overall reviews. The guy spends a lot of time at these places, it would stand to reason that he’s tried their popcorn.

Check out the full video below.

He’s humble. He’s funny. He can hit a hole-in-one from time to time. Is there anything Steph Curry can’t do? During his 2019 season, Steph decided to put arenas across the country on blast by cataloguing their salty snacks — and used five specific criteria to rank them.

How did Steph Curry rank his popcorn?

These criteria were/are: Freshness, Saltiness, Crunchiness, Butter, and Presentation. Let’s call them the… Starting five? Come on people, a pun like that was a layup. BOOM, got you again. I’m on fire. BANG. Another one. Okay, I’ll stop. Apologies. Where was I?

If you want to see how your favorite NBA stadiums stack up, take a look at this detailed chart courtesy of The New York Times.

Image via The New York Times

Kudos to the Dallas Mavericks for taking the top spot. Hats off to all around. Now as far as the Lakers and Clippers are concerned? Step it up folks. A two on freshness? One on saltiness? Those are the most important aspects of any good popcorn experience. How dare they?

Honestly, I’m looking at this list and it seems pretty darn fair. More than that — it’s thought-out. Steph didn’t just throw the Golden State Warriors at the top for the hell of it. No. He actually ranked them lower than I’d have expected. Game respects game, and if anything else, Steph Curry knows when something is good.

Interestingly enough, during his time on Hot Ones Steph did mention that after his rankings came out, all of the NBA arena stepped their popcorn game up. So for all you fans out there that have been noticing a serious uptick in quality across the board, you have one Wardell Stephen Curry II to thank for that. Thanks, Steph. Don’t you ever change.