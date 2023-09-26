What are the details of Shakira’s tax evasion cases?

As the popular anthem goes: “Whenever, wherever, we’re meant to pay our taxes.” Pop star Shakira has been charged for failing to pay taxes on her income — for the second time.

Last year, Shakira was charged with not paying taxes in Spain from 2012-2014. At the time, Shakira was in a relationship with soccer player Gerard Pique, with whom she shares two children. Although the couple eventually split after 11 years, Shakira lived in Barcelona with Pique during the time in question.

According to prosecutors, the singer allegedly spent “more than half” of the 2012-2014 period in Spain — despite the Bahamas being listed as her official residence — which they say necessitates her paying taxes in the European nation. The Spanish government argues that Shakira failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.4 million), per the Associated Press.

The trial is set to begin Nov. 20 — and, sadly, she now has a second case to worry about.

What are the new tax charges against Shakira?

In a separate litigation, Spanish prosecutors this week charged the Colombian singer with not paying 6.7 million euros ($7.1 million) in taxes on her 2018 income. In this case, the Spanish government alleges that Shakira used an offshore company based in a tax haven to avoid paying what she owes.

Apparently, Spanish tax officials opened the second case against Shakira in July. After gathering evidence for more than two months, prosecutors decided to bring charges. However, no trial date has been set at this juncture — possibly because they need to try her other tax case first.

Over the past decade, Spain has cracked down on other high-profile celebrities for dodging taxes, such as soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Still, this must be doubly irritating for Shakira as she now lives in Miami, Florida, and probably never wants to go to Spain again.

Anyway, pay your taxes. Most governments will eventually figure out if you skip any payments. Plus, taxes boost the community apparatus by paying for things like roads and schools. They don’t just exist to minorly inconvenience rich people.