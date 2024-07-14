What are the shocking allegations against Neutral Milk Hotel’s Julian Koster?

In a shocking development within the indie music community, Julian Koster, a prominent member of the influential band Neutral Milk Hotel, stands accused of serious misconduct by fellow musician Anna “Nesey” Gallons.

Warning: This article discusses topics related to grooming and sexual assault. Please read with caution.

Koster is best known for his eclectic musical contributions, playing a variety of unconventional instruments that helped define Neutral Milk Hotel’s distinctive sound. Their album In the Aeroplane Over the Sea is often hailed as a milestone in indie music, celebrated for its emotional depth and innovative production. Beyond Neutral Milk Hotel, Koster has been involved in other musical projects and is noted for his artistic creativity and seemingly gentle persona. However, this image has been complicated by the serious accusations brought forward by Nesey Gallons.

Nesey Gallons alleges she was groomed by Julian Koster

Musicians are around kids who come to their shows, buy their music & are aspiring musicians. #NeutralMilkHotel's Julian Koster has been accused and charged with sexual assault by @neseygallons. At the time Nesey was 16 and Koster, 28! It shouldn't have happened! Nesey was a kid!! pic.twitter.com/n8eHvxFTkP — Erikkkk The Blacc (@GhettoBlasterE) July 11, 2024

Gallons, a musician who has also been associated with the Elephant 6 collective, recently took to Instagram to share her troubling experiences with Koster. According to Gallons, what began as an innocent series of communications when she was just 15 years old evolved into a sexual relationship by April 2001, just weeks before she turned 17. She describes this relationship as one of grooming, suggesting a manipulation of her youth and inexperience for sexual purposes. Gallons also alleges that Koster sexually assaulted her twice during the summer of 2005.

She expressed that she remained silent for many years due to close personal and professional ties within the Elephant 6 community, fearing ostracization and repercussions for her career. It was only in 2020 that she first attempted to speak out, a move she claims was met with attempts at reconciliation from Koster’s side, which she felt were aimed more at silencing her with the help of his public relations team. Moreover, she criticized other figures within the community, including Neutral Milk Hotel’s founder, Jeff Mangum, for their inaction.

Julian Koster’s public response

Nesey Gallons who was one of my favorite members of the e6 tumblr fandom came forward about julian koster grooming her. Julian confirms in the wildest statement ever. this is so heartbreaking wtf. pic.twitter.com/FfG1gNHaU3 — sean ☀️ (@rosewatergoth) July 11, 2024

Reacting to these serious allegations, Julian Koster issued a detailed statement, categorizing Gallons’ claims as part of a long-term campaign of intimidation and manipulation directed at him by both Nesey Gallons and her husband, Paul Gallons. Koster admitted to the relationship which began when he was 28 and Gallons was about to turn 17, recognizing his misjudgment in allowing the relationship due to the significant age difference, and has since apologized for this oversight. However, Koster strongly denied any accusations of sexual assault. He portrayed the relationship dynamics as predominantly abusive towards him, detailing years of alleged threatening and manipulative behavior from the Gallons.

“They have repeatedly threatened to harm me or themselves if I do not “obey” them. I have lived in fear for years and I am no longer able to tolerate being abused and controlled.” Julian Joster claimed in his statement

As this controversy continues to unfold, the music world watches closely. Discussions are ongoing, with many advocating for a thorough and transparent examination of the facts to ensure justice and support for all parties involved.

If you or a loved one are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website for confidential support.

