What caused The Nelons plane crash?

On Friday, July 26, 2024, The Nelons embarked on what should have been an exciting trip to Alaska. Sadly, their journey would take a tragic turn.

The Nelons’ story is one of musical heritage and family bonds that span generations. Founded by Rex Nelon in 1977, the group quickly became a cornerstone of gospel music. Rex’s daughter, Kelly Nelon Clark, along with her husband Jason Clark and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler, carried on the family’s musical legacy, earning widespread acclaim and numerous accolades along the way.

Throughout their illustrious career, The Nelons have been nominated for Grammy Awards and inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016, solidifying their status as icons in the industry. Their unique blend of traditional and contemporary gospel styles and powerful vocal harmonies have made them a favorite among fans and fellow musicians alike. Still, their influence extended far beyond the stage, with their ministry touching lives through their music and personal interactions with fans.

The Nelons plane crash fatality, explained

Last Friday, The Nelons flew to Alaska for the Gaither Homecoming Cruise, a popular event in the gospel music community. A Pilatus PC-12/47E aircraft carrying seven people, including three core members of The Nelons – Jason, Kelly, and Amber – took off from Nebraska after a refueling stop. A video recorded moments before takeoff shows a smiling Jason addressing the group on the runway, with the ill-fated plane visible in the background. Little did anyone know this would be the last time many would see these beloved musicians alive.

At approximately 1:04 p.m. MDT, the aircraft crashed in a remote area north of Gillette, Wyoming. The impact claimed the lives of all seven people on board, including Amber’s husband, Nathan Kistler, the group’s assistant, Melodi Hodges, and the pilot, Larry Haynie, along with his wife Melissa. The crash also ignited a wildfire, adding to the chaos and devastation of the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched a thorough investigation into the incident. While it’s important to note that determining the exact cause of an aviation accident can be a complex and time-consuming process, early reports have suggested that an “autopilot issue” may have contributed to the tragedy.

Nevertheless, officials caution that a full investigation could take up to two years to determine the probable cause. To determine the actual reason behind the crash. The NTSB will be examining weather conditions at the time of the crash, the aircraft’s maintenance history, the pilot’s experience and flight records, any potential mechanical failures, and air traffic control communications. Aviation accidents are often the result of a complex interplay of multiple factors, and it’s the job of the NTSB to piece together the full picture of what occurred before making any official statement.

