What day and time did Kobe Bryant die?

It’s been three years since basketball legend Kobe Bryant lost his life in a tragic accident, and the star’s fanbase is still in mourning.

A staple of the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades, Bryant remains — even years after his death — one of the most beloved players in recent memory. He’s widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, and Bryant’s record is decorated by five NBA championships and a stint as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, alongside a range of other stellar accomplishments. His premature death continues to sting his fans, who celebrate him annually on the anniversary of his death.

What time did Kobe die?

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at approximately 10 am, according to the Associated Press. He and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were being transported to Gianna’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California when the helicopter went down. It reportedly struggled in the foggy conditions, and the crash claimed the lives of everyone on board.

Fans, along with longtime friends and colleagues, take time to mourn Bryant and his young daughter each January 26. Several of the biggest names in basketball, including Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan, expressed deep sadness over Bryant’s death, Jordan calling him “one of the greats of the game and a creative force.”

How old was Kobe when he died?

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Bryant died far too young, and in the midst of a still-thriving career. He was slated to host the Grammy Awards on the same evening that he died, and national landmarks—along with fan homes—were drenched in the Lakers’ yellow and purple for days and weeks after news broke.

The Lakers’ favorite was only 41 years old when he died. News of his death rocked the basketball world, particularly due to the tragic loss of his daughter in the same accident. 13-year-old Gianna was the second of four daughters Bryant shared with his wife, Vanessa. Their youngest was born less than a year before Bryant and Gianna lost their lives.